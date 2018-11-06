217 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 68
Show All 55
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$275
Deals
Daily Specials
Valid 6/11/2018 – 1/1/2020
Wisdom 10% Vets 15% Vendor/Industry 5%
Wisdom=Wise smokers who've been around the sun 55 times or more. .
Daily Specials
Valid 6/11/2018 – 1/1/2020
Wisdom 10% Vets 15% Vendor/Industry 5%
Wisdom=Wise smokers who've been around the sun 55 times or more. .
Staff picks
ALL PRICES LISTED ARE TAX INCLUDED *CASH ONLY
from Phresh Start
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Your Favorite
Strain
$2001 g
In-store only
All Products
Purple Venom
from Unknown Brand
14.91%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$3.33Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum deLights
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$5Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG
from Unknown Brand
16.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$3.33Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Green Acres Pharm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$3.33Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Bishop Orchard
30.1%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$10.83Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$8.33Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ebony and Ivory
from Frontier Farms
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Ebony and Ivory
Strain
$8.33Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Big Smooth
from Ekstine Gardens
22.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$5Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Em Dog
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
22.2%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog
Strain
$5MED
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crippled Rhino
from Green Acres Pharm
20.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino
Strain
$5MED
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obsession
from Elysian Craft Cannabis
19.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Obsession
Strain
$5Med
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nice Tsunami CBD
from Unknown Brand
4.63%
THC
13.46%
CBD
$5MED
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19
from Green Acres Pharm
18.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Peak 19
Strain
$5MED
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Cookies
from Million Elephants
22.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Dog Cookies
Strain
$5MED
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hush - Purple Sticky - Shatter
from HUSH
61.8%
THC
13.1%
CBD
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Hush - J Fruit - Shatter
from HUSH
73.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Hush - Lemon Sour Diesel - Shatter
from HUSH
72.1%
THC
1.4%
CBD
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Hush - Sour Maui - Shatter
from HUSH
70.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Maui
Strain
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - C-Night - Shatter
from Emerald Extracts
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Jacks Haze - Shatter
from Emerald Extracts
64%
THC
0%
CBD
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - CN 2 - Shatter
from Emerald Extracts
66.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - 91 RugBurn - Live Resin Extract
from Emerald Extracts
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$12Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - 23 Bananas - Live Resin Extract
from Emerald Extracts
70.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$12Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Extracts - Kashmir - Live Resin
from Emerald Extracts
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Kashmir Kush
Strain
$12Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel | Shatter
from HUSH
72.1%
THC
1.4%
CBD
$10MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem Trails | Live Resin
from HUSH
70.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.5MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies | Live Resin 1.25G
from HUSH
70.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$12.5MED
+1 more size
In-store only
OM Extracts - Cherry Tiger
from OM Extracts
51.56%
THC
0.52%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
OM Extracts - Lifter
from OM Extracts
3.17%
THC
57.76%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
OM Extracts - Cherry Berry
from OM Extracts
19.9%
THC
34.3%
CBD
Red Cherry Berry
Strain
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
OM Extracts - Galactic Glue
from OM Extracts
48.96%
THC
0.83%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
OM Extracts - Purple Hindu Kush
from OM Extracts
57.3%
THC
2.5%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
WLE - White 99 - Shatter Extract
from White Label Extracts
75.43%
THC
0.18%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$16Med
+1 more size
In-store only
WLE - Dosi Face x Cr3me Brulee - Honeycomb Extract
from White Label Extracts
72.34%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
WLE - VVS Chem - Honeycomb Extract
from White Label Extracts
74.61%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
WLE- WaterMelon Zkittles x Wedding Cake - Honeycomb Extract
from White Label Extracts
68.88%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - BlueBerry Jilly Bean - Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
73.17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$16Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Kimbo Kush - Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
76.55%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$16Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Pies - Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
71.9%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$16Med
+1 more size
In-store only
123456