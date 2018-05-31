New location here in Oakridge, Oregon!

Our Phresh Start family is as local as it gets. Born and raised right here in Springfield. Our family was the first wagon train to come over the mountains and settle in Oregon!

Our mission is to set the highest standards for customer service in the marijuana industry. We are a family owned and operated dispensary with a very inviting environment and personal feel. We pride ourselves on maintaining an atmosphere in our dispensary that is based on professionalism, compassion, and privacy for our customers.

Phresh Start is all about the love, connecting to and getting to know our neighbors, so please come in and say HIGH! Our selection will continue to grow so please check back, and feel free to suggest any products you want to see in our shop! We strive to provide the best products at the most affordable prices.

All prices listed include taxes - the price in our Leafly menu is what you pay.