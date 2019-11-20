Follow
Phresh Start
541-357-4271
342 products
Last updated:
10% off for the Wise & 15% off for Vets
Valid 11/12/2019 – 11/13/2021
Works for any purchase
This discount is not stack-able
GG # 12
from Dragon Smoke
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #12
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ALL PRICES LISTED ARE TAX INCLUDED
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
:)
Strain
Lemon Royale
from Frontier Farms
32.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Lemon Royal
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Palpatine
from OCS Bluff
25.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ebony and Ivory
from Frontier Farms
26.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ebony And Ivory
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG
from Eckstine Gardens
19.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Revel Farms
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nuken
from Eckstine Gardens
21.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Nuken
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Green Acres Pharm
18.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forum GSC
from Fire creek Farms llc
21.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
24k
from Gnome Grown Farm
17.18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
24K
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Eckstine Gardens
21.44%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Em Dog
from Sasquatch Valley Farms
22.2%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush CBD
from East Fork Cultivars
6.93%
THC
15.4%
CBD
Bubbba Kush CBD
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peak 19
from Green Acres Pharm
11.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Peak 19
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shiskaberry
from Dragon Smoke
17.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiskaberry
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Z7 Remedy CBD
from Bishop Orchard
0.67%
THC
14.3%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Woah Si & Dosi
from Dr. Jolly's
73.49%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Woah Si & Dosi
Strain
$18med
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
71.94%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$16med
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Jilly Bean Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
73.17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blueberry Jilly Bean
Strain
$16med
+1 more size
In-store only
Lime Dream
from Winberry Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29med
+1 more size
In-store only
ALL PRICES LISTED ARE TAX INCLUDED
from Phresh Start
0%
THC
0%
CBD
:)
Strain
$0.011 g
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin LR
from HUSH
72.3%
THC
1%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$12.5med
+1 more size
In-store only
Blunami Meringue LR
from HUSH
77%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Blunami Meringue
Strain
$12.5med
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Aid LR
from HUSH
70.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Purple Aid
Strain
$12.5med
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Z-REX LR
from HUSH
76.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Purple Z-Rex
Strain
$12.5med
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherbet LR
from HUSH
73.8%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$12.5med
+1 more size
In-store only
Galactic Punch
from Emerald Extracts
60.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Punch
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Cosmic Kookies
from Emerald Extracts
64.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cosmic Kookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Blue Delusions
from Emerald Extracts
64.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Delusions
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel X Green C. RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
62.4%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Sour Diesel X Green C.
Strain
$25MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush extract
from Dr. Jolly's
76.55%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$16med
+1 more size
In-store only
Blend LR
from Dr. Jolly's
61.85%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Blend
Strain
$22med
+1 more size
In-store only
Carpet Adhesive Sauce on the Rocks
from Dr. Jolly's
68.7%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Carpet Adhesive
Strain
$35med
+1 more size
In-store only
House Blend RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
70.72%
THC
0.51%
CBD
House Blend
Strain
$20MED
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Isolate 1g
from Angel
0%
THC
99.5%
CBD
CBD
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Marionberry Kush Live sauce
from Anthology
70.7%
THC
2.79%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$25med
+1 more size
In-store only
THC 1g RSO
from BG Family Farms
49.55%
THC
1.01%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$20med
+1 more size
In-store only
Airborne LR
from Bobsled Extracts
68.43%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Airborne
Strain
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Double Motor Boat
from Bobsled Extracts
70.33%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Double Motor Boat
Strain
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
