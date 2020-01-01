Follow
Phresh Start
541-357-4271
10% off for the Wise & 15% off for Vets
Valid 11/12/2019 – 11/13/2021
Works for any purchase
This discount is not stack-able
10% OFF Happy Hour!!
Valid 7/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
10% OFF Happy Hour for the first hour of the day and the last hour of the day.
This offer only qualifies on purchases of $20 or more and only between the hours of 8:30-9:30am and 8:30-9:30pm.
Medible Monday
Valid 5/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off Edibles & Tinctures
Top Shelf & Topicals Tuesday
Valid 5/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
20% off Top Shelf Flower 15% off all Topicals
Share it & Wear It Wednesday
Valid 5/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off any purchase for wearing Phresh Start gear 15% off any purchase for bringing in 3 non-perishable food items
Must be Phresh Start hat, shirt, or sweatshirt Must be non-perishable food
Thank You! Thursday
Valid 5/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
20% off for Military and the Wise(55+)
Phresh Friday
Valid 5/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off Shatter, Pull N Snap, Crumble, Live Resin, RSO
Social Saturday
Valid 5/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
Purchase any preroll and get a house roll of equal or lesser value for $1
Sweet Vapin Sunday
Valid 5/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off any Cartridge