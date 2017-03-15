greenfeykitten
Smiling faces and marijiuana products in apply supply help on these dreary, rainy days!
The place is way to expensive compared to others their product is not good Avoid this place
We are sorry that you did not have a good experience. We try to keep the prices low but sometimes we have a hard time finding product.
Love It It's Walking Distance From My House I also Love What They did With The Penny's I On The Bar Top.
Thank you for the review Bigwhoo!
They never have what I want in stock. Even after writing down what customers want. I'll be shopping in other dispensaries from now on.
We are sorry for your experience WendyRue7. We try to bring in products that customers ask for but sometimes we have a hard time finding them.
Great new arrangement and the new bud tenders were wonderful! Thank you for the great suggestions, perfectly on the mark. Always get quality product and good selection. Pricing makes it doable to get what you need. A fun happy place to get your groceries.
Thank you Tigerpond for the wonderful review!
Phresh Flowers & Rad Staff!!
Thank you ShAstA.MiSSfitS for the review!!
Fabulous!!
Thank you for the review!!
I spend my weekly allowance at phresh start every week! It's the most comfortable weed shop in the valley. I can't say enough positive things about this business. It's dog-friendly and handicap friendly also. Plus, the product is always stoney AF!
Thank You for this amazing review Bajeezus-belt!!
Everyone is very nice. Robert always helps me get exactly what I’m looking for.
Thank you for the review ACannon710 it will make Roberts day!
This was my go to spot. Not so much anymore. I stopped going about a month ago after months of high turnover with staff causing my loyalty to budtenders to fade. That and the fact that the quality of product that they offer has been steadily going down hill while their prices have risen has turned what was a great little shop into the last place in town i would buy from.
We are sorry that you had a bad experience in the shop and we would love to talk with you about it. Please call the shop at 541-357-4271 and ask for Hannah or Racheal