Recently tried the troll poop 125mg edibles, unique flavor and crunch, serious effects as well! Cant wait to try my pre rolls that should be coming soon, since the flower usually doesn't disappoint.
4.8
10 reviews
Awesome quality and great people.
Great service.
I was honestly surprised by this little company that seemed to pup up overnight. I ordered the skywalker and man I couldn’t even finish the joint! My wife ate HALF of one of the Brookies and let me tell you our day was awesome. These guys are smart quick convenient and have fire!!!! Way better than Curaleaf or anything I’ve had from other services on this site. I recommend this to anyone who wants good clean meds.
Glad your wife only ate half at a time haha we are available whenever you need us glad we could help!!!
Quality all the way around
Had to make the review for old times sake. Piff Kings is now Piff Inc everyone. Stay Lifted!
Quick and easy process as a first timer, it took less than an hour from finding PK to getting an order set up. Very convenient options for delivery/shipping, and the packaging was safe & discrete. The product was good for the price - I'm very happy with this service overall.
Thank you! We try our best to make sure everyone is happy!
Piffkings went out of their way to help me get my delivery as quickly as possible in a snow storm and made the whole experience super easy, I highly recommend them and will definitely be using them again!!!
You got it! Rain, Snow, Sleet or Hail we deliver what you need!!!!
Incredible product. Got some of the Terp Diamonds by Prometheus Extracts and couldnt be more happy. This is my new service!!!
My first time using this service being a medical marijuana patient who has difficulty getting to a dispensary it was nice to be able to call and talk to someone and get my medicine discretely in a timely manner. The OG kush was great and the northern lights helped me get some sleep. Would definitely recommend.
Awesome experience Anthony was a great driver and very professional. The product is very high quality and I will definitely be ordering again soon. Would recommend in a heartbeat.