exotiksrus on August 10, 2018

I was honestly surprised by this little company that seemed to pup up overnight. I ordered the skywalker and man I couldn’t even finish the joint! My wife ate HALF of one of the Brookies and let me tell you our day was awesome. These guys are smart quick convenient and have fire!!!! Way better than Curaleaf or anything I’ve had from other services on this site. I recommend this to anyone who wants good clean meds.