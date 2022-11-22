A Rich Michigan History. A Bright Michigan Future. Our team is deeply rooted in Michigan. Our products are proudly handcrafted from our award-winning, Michigan-grown cannabis, produced at our state-of-the-art facility. We’re based here, we’re invested here, we’re growing here. A world-class team: We are a diverse group with vast experience in horticulture, retail, and customer-packaged goods. Most importantly, we are believers in the healing and beneficial powers of cannabis. We've mixed that with passion and determination to build a distinctly Michigan-made business, which we are proud to share with you. A research-based approach: Our cultivators, processors and sales team members are trained in the benefits of medical cannabis and the conditions it can treat. We are also experts in creating premium recreational cannabis products that produce sought-after experiences. We combine this knowledge to produce exceptional cannabis goods focused on quality and consistency. A track record of excellence: Having earned over 50 cannabis cups, we are humbled to be a part of this pioneering community. With a methodical approach to creating cannabis branded goods across multiple categories, we strive to be industry leaders in quality and product uniqueness.