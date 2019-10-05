Follow
Pineapple Express Delivers
Deals
Get 10% off your first delivery with code: LEAF10
Haven't tried Pineapple Express yet for your Cannabis delivery? We're making it easier with 10% off. Enter code: LEAF10 at checkout to get your discount. Shop Now!
Offer cannot be combined with other offers. Offer available for new customers only.
Staff picks
Sticky Papaya (H)
from THC
29.49%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sticky Papaya
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
All Products
1/2 oz Strawberry Banana (I)
from Pearl Pharma
19.79%
THC
___
CBD
$98.99½ oz
1/2 oz Sin Mint Cookies (H)
from Pearl Pharma
25.37%
THC
___
CBD
$98.99½ oz
1/2 oz 24K (S)
from Pearl Pharma
16.48%
THC
___
CBD
$98.99½ oz
Banana Kush
from Bloom Cannabis
23.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Bloom Cannabis
27.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$43.991 g
Watermelon Z
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.99⅛ oz
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (H)
from THC
21.6%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
PR Blackjack (S)
from Cali Green Gold
18.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
Quest (S)
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
25.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Quest
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
Rocket Fuel (I)
from BLOOM FARMS
28.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
SFV OG (I)
from Cali Green Gold
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
Skunk Berry (H)
from BLOOM FARMS
24.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
Sugar Mints (I)
from BLOOM FARMS
26.72%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sugar Mints
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
.5g Crumble – Dank Pie (I)
from Conshis
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Dank Pie
Strain
$29.991 g
1g Live Resin Sauce – Garlic Breath (H)
from Terpboys
66.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$32.991 g
1g Live Resin Sauce – Animal Cookies (H)
from TerpBoys
57.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$32.991 g
.5g Live Resin Budder – Rare Cosmos (H)
from Conshis
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
1g Live Resin Sugar – Zookies (H)
from Apex Xtracts
59.21%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$32.991 g
1g Live Resin Sauce – Red Diesel (S)
from TerpBoys
70.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Diesel
Strain
$32.991 g
.5g Live Rosin -Sin Mint Cookies
from Punch Edibles
61.06%
THC
0.07%
CBD
SinMint Cookies
Strain
$43.99½ g
.5g Live Rosin – Double Cup
from Punch Edibles
78.76%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Double Cup
Strain
$43.99½ g
.5g Live Rosin – Sea Biscuit A2
from Punch Edibles
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sea Biscuit A2
Strain
$43.99½ g
Doc OG (3 pack)
from DabTabs
56.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Doc OG
Strain
$10.991 g
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (20 pack)
from Dabtabs
63.36%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$59.991 g
HOG (3 pack)
from DabTabs
63.45%
THC
0%
CBD
HOG
Strain
$10.991 g
Super Lemon Kush (20 packs)
from DabTabs
65.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Super lemon Kush
Strain
$59.991 g
Doc OG (20 pack)
from DabTabs
56.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Doc OG
Strain
$59.991 g
Organakoil (RSO) – 1g
from Yak
79.8%
THC
___
CBD
$32.991 g
Syringe – 1g Legend OG (I)
from Pure Vape
79.6%
THC
___
CBD
$39.991 g
Syringe – 1g Lemon Haze (S)
from Pure Vape
79.28%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$39.991 g
.5g Solventless THC-A – Pineapple Express
from Punch Edibles
91.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$43.99½ g
.5g Live Resin Sugar – Wifi OG (I)
from Conshis
73.63%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$29.99½ g
1g Live Resin Sauce – Triangle Kush x Nothing But Kush (I)
from Apex Xtracts
68.4%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$32.991 g
Syringe – 1g Strawberry Cough (H)
from Pure Vape
81.18%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$39.991 g
Kikoko HoneyShot – BUZZ
from Kiva Confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$3.99each
10mg AM Black Cherry Microdose
from Gummi Cares
___
THC
___
CBD
$4.99each
The Remedy CBN:CBD – Tincture – 15ML
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
200mg
CBD
$76.99each
One Tincture – 180mg Sativa
from Venice Cookie Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.99each
One Tincture – 180mg Indica
from Venice Cookie Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.99each
