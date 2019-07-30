Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Pineapple Express delivers legal, dependable, quality medicinal and recreational cannabis that caters to your desires. At a competitive price with FAST and friendly service, we deliver to your home, work, hotel, cafe or private venue free of charge (w/$40 min order). We adhere to the highest standards of health, quality, patients’ rights, and discreetly service both adult-use and medicinal patients seven days/week from 8:30am – 9:30pm.