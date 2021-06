So I have to say that I am extremely disappointed in the Buchanan pinnacle dispensary today. Since today is our day, I was anxiously awaiting putting my order in as soon as online ordering was available at 9:00 AM (est). I put my order in for an ounce of Lemon Berry #3. I chose to do in store pick up and picked a time of 10:45-11:00 AM since the store is over an hour away. It was 10:30 and I got a call saying that they had ran out of my stock. This first of all didn't make sense to me since I got a confirmation and everything. The caller said that I would be able to substitute once on site and working with a budtender. I was rather irritated but decided to continue on. I got to the store during my allotted pick up time of 10:45 and there was a line a mile long outside waiting to get in. I called and spoke to Rosa (manager on duty) and voiced my concern over the out of stock phone call and what she could substitute it for. While on the call, Rosa found more stock of the Lemon Berry and informed me it would be easier if I stayed my car and someone would be out momentarily to assist me. I waited approximately 45 minutes and no one came out. I called in to inquire what was going on and was once again informed someone would be right out.......30 minutes later and still no one so I called again and spoke to Rosa and she said they had been out so many times and couldn't find me even though I was exactly where I said i was parked. She said she saw my vehicle and someone would be right out and indeed within a couple of minutes someone was out and very apologetic about the runaround. He informed me that they were going to hook me up and give me a discount and a preroll for my problems. He took my money and drivers license and said he would be right back. Well over 30 minutes later and he still hadn't returned. I called again and spoke to Rosa and was now informed that the system was down and they didn't know when it would be back up.......by this time I had been sitting in the parking spot for over an hour and a half and was basically told there was no ETA. I totally ran out of time and asked to cancel the order and get my drivers license and money back which I received. So my whole fiasco started when I ordered at 9:00 am and made the one hour plus drive up to the store and ultimately left with nothing. I have to say that your communication was absolutely horrible all the way around and I will be very hesitant about doing business with this establishment again. VERY VERY DISAPPOINTED. Not such a happy 4/20