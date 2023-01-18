In-Store Experience or Curbside Pick-up, Come On In! OFFERING DELIVERY (to established customers/patients) Penny Pre-Roll with ALL Deliveries (Limited Time) Fourth of July Hours: 10am-4pm Medical Specials: Flower: $175 Ounce Special: Forum Cut Cookies and Purple Punch Vaporizers: ﻿MKX 1g Carts: 3/$100 Element .5g Live Resin Carts: 2/$90 Fluresh .5g Live Resin Carts: 2/$60 Concentrates: TreeTown .5g Shatter: 2/$45 Edibles: High Life Farms Mixed Berry Chocolate Bar: 2/$25 TreeTown Fruity Crispies and Vanilla Crispies: 2/$16 (Mix & Match) TreeTown Gummies: 3/$30 Fwaygo Extra Strength Gummies: 3/$40 Dream Caramels: 5/$20 Recreational Specials: Flower: $125 Ounce Special: Yooper Haze $175 Ounce Specials: White Cookies Vaporizers: Buy Two Stiiizy Pods, Get a Battery for a Penny Element Live Resin .5g Carts: 2/$90 MKX .5g Carts: 4/$100 Concentrates: Fluresh Concentrates: 25% Off Cannalicious Strawberry Starburst, Tutti Frutti, and Canna Delight: 2/$90 Edibles: ﻿MKX Gummies: 3/$35 TreeTown Baked Goods: 2/$30 Chewii Edibles: 3/$40 Dream Caramels: 5/$20 Fluresh 1:1 Relief Capsules: 30% Off Topicals: Mustic CBD Lotion: 25% Off *Discounts may not be stacked. Every Day Specials: First Timers: MED (15%), REC (10%) Veteran's: MED (20%), REC (15%) Seniors & Disabilities: MED (15%), REC (10%) Birthday Discount: 15% (MED & REC) (Day of only) Industry Discount: 15% Off Local Discount: 10% Off (Offered to individuals residing in the same city as our store is located) (Discounts may not be stacked)