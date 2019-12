Rydad3 on December 22, 2019

New dispensary so I have to cut them some slack but I was kind of disappointed. No menu yet so I took a chance and when I got there they only had one kind of flower to choose from. If they didn't have product to open I don't think they should have opened until they were ready because patients can't afford a wasted trip. I also wanted to see about getting some swag and it was limited to say the least for a grand opening. I will say they were extremely helpful and friendly so I may give them another chance once they have a menu and product. Hoping prices are a little less than what I saw today as well. Good luck!