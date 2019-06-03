Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
At Pioneer Cannabis we believe that cannabis should be:
APPROACHABLE
Our budtenders are here for you.
AN EXPERIENCE
Connecting you to the right product in a relaxed, educational and welcoming environment.
FOR COMMUNITY
We aim to positively impact the neighbourhoods around us through promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion in everything we do.