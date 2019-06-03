MuffledScream
Love the store, staff is very helpful. Lots of stock too.
Hey, thanks for the kind words and taking the time to review us :)
Been here a few times now, love the store. But the staff needs a lot of training! When I asked about a thc/cbd strain where the cbd was higher I was told you didn’t have any. After browsing by myself for a few minutes yes you did have it and more then one! Also your prices are extremely out there! I can go to another store and get the same product for $20 less! I bought 2 strains from you for $100, went to the over store bought the same 2 strains (same amounts) plus 3 other strains for $130! And it was amazing quality, so this tells you something.
Hey Mangofan, thanks for taking the time to come check us out! We will pass along your comment re: staff to our management team. Also in regards to pricing, we have recently adjusted our pricing on many dried flower products due to customer feedback. We appreciate you letting us know about your experience and hope you give us another shot in the future. Cheers
Great experience! Don’t listen to the negative review, staff were very knowledgeable, as well as there being menus with pricing, and other information. Buds are not on display but there isn’t any need! There is much other information as well as iPads to look it up. The staff were so friendly and helpful. Definitely going back.
Hey there, we appreciate you taking the time to come pay us a visit and to share the kind words. We hope to see you again soon :)
Store looks nice, that's about it! Just empty containers displayed in glass cases (previous reviews are incorrect about bud being on display, there is NONE on display). Most of the LPs and products displayed are not even available for sale. This store has zero menu with prices (just staff guessing at what table is what price point). In addition to this there is no self serve tablet to cue your order if you know what you want. Staff are very uneducated! Spoke to staff that did not know the difference in strains of which were Sativa and Indica (this is basic stuff). I even had one argue with me that a strain was indica when I clearly knew it was sativa. Have your staff even been CanSell Certified!? Also please inform your staff of what is in stock, terepene profiles, THC/CBD %. They know none of this! Again this is all very important aspects when having conversations with customers. This store is all looks and NO brains!
Hey there, Thanks for taking the time to come and check our store out. We will pass the feedback along to management in re: to pricing and thc/cbd % communication. We appreciate you taking the time to let us know your thoughts.
Stopped by on the first day of opening, very pleasant and clean retail experience with good selection of cannabis products and some interesting accessories I hadn't seen before. Staff was friendly and helpful.
Hey there, we're thrilled to hear you enjoyed your first experience with us. Thanks for taking the time to share your feedback and we hope to see you again soon!