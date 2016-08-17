4110 S Maryland Parkway, Suite 1 Las Vegas NV 89119 NEW DISPENSARY HOURS: 24 hours Monday through Sunday MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL SALES! Rec Sales to those 21+ w/ Govt issued ID We accept out of state MMJ Cards Nevada does not allow deliveries to out-of state MMJ Card Patients OTHER DISCOUNTS/SPECIALS 10% Local (NV) residents ** 5% additional for Medical Patients (regardless of state /country) ** 15% Student Discount (Int'l, JC, Trade School, University, etc with proof) ** 15% Teacher Discount ** 15% Employee and MMJ Industry Discount (with proof) ** 15% Veterans Discount - (paperwork required) ** 15% Senior discount - (65+) ** 15% Disability discount - (paperwork required) ** We have 2 ATMs on the premises ** Can't be combined with other offers or discounts ** While Supplies last Pisos is a Cannabis Dispensary in Paradise Las Vegas Pisos is a name historically saturated to mean “healing”, which is exactly what Pisos - Las Vegas provides its customers and patients. Pisos - Las Vegas’ mission is straightforward, to bring the absolute best marijuana products and selection to their patients. Pisos offers Las Vegas top-rated Pisos strains of cannabis and caring, knowledgeable dispensary staff. Every customer that walked through the door of Pisos - Las Vegas is given the best experience from their well versed, cannabis conscious staff. Products: Pisos - Las Vegas’ menu hosts over 50 strains of flowers and 50 other types of cannabis goods. Pisos does not specialize in any specific type of product, rather focuses their efforts on having a variety of cannabis products in various formats to best satisfy their customers. Their most popular top-shelf strain is Indica flower Pepper Lane which comes in Catacast Kush, Miss USA, and Pure Kong Kush. Marijuana patients and customers seeking concentrates don’t need to look any further. Pisos - Las Vegas offers extracts from Giddy Up and Moxie. Pisos - Las Vegas also has a large preroll menu, partially comprised of in-house joints including; Hardcore OG, OG Kush, Jack Herer and Key Lime Pie. Patients in need of topicals can find relief at Pisos - Las Vegas with their line of balms, bath salts, and lotions. And Pisos also offers edibles in psychoactive and CBD options. No matter what their cannabis customers are interested in, Pisos works to meet their needs to the highest standard. Process: Pisos - Las Vegas’ is welcoming and versatile, their cannabis dispensary accepts all out of state medical marijuana cards and recommendations. The compassionate and caring staff of Pisos also offer marijuana patrons over 65 a 10% discount, and patients who are veterans or with disabilities receive a 15% discount. Pisos - Las Vegas is proud to serve high-quality marijuana to cannabis consumers of every kind. Whether using marijuana medicinally or recreationally, Pisos aims to provide the best experience to their customers. Service Location: Pisos marijuana dispensary is located in a shopping strip on the corner of Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road. Pisos shares a street with University of Nevada Las Vegas, and is a few blocks away from Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery and Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall. Pisos - Las Vegas is also very close to The Mirage, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel & Casino and Mandalay Bay. Pisos - Las Vegas is also a short drive away from McCarran International Airport, perfect for marijuana patients just arriving to the Paradise city. Marijuana patients and customers in Downtown Las Vegas, Summerlin, Sun City, Queensbridge, Silverstone Ranch, Canyon Gate, Lone Mountain, Paul Culley, Bonanza Village, Summerlin West, Iron Mountain Ranch, Rock Creek Manor, McNeil Estates, Regency at the Lakes, 18b The Las Vegas Arts District, Allure Townhomes, Stella Fleming Towers, Rancho Nevada Estates, Vegas Heights and Rancho Bel Air are conveniently near Pisos cannabis dispensary. Location Information: Paradise Las Vegas has a vibrant nightlife and myriad of novel entertainment and activities to offer its visitors. Hosting a cluster of luxury hotels, resorts and restaurants some notable mentions are Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Bellagio, High Roller and Paris. Stand in awe of the Fountains of Bellagio, iconically bursting an aquatic show choreographed with lights and music. Or ascend 460 feet in the air with the Eiffel Tower Experience, an observation deck atop Paradise hotel Paris’ Eiffel Tower.