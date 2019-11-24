We are a locally owned and operated business, with one goal, to be “The Portland Choice dispensary.” Our atmosphere, with a Portland theme aims to offer a unique, comfortable, fun, exciting experience to serve our OMMP patients in, or just your visit to the Portland area. To ensure the best quality of our product we only deal with the finest of the local Farmers and Providers. As you, our Patients, deserve the best quality, lab tested, full state compliance Medications, and always will. That is our Promise to you. With a huge inventory of concentrates and flower, you're sure to find medication that suits your needs. We stock artisan cartridges from Truly Pure, REL Vape, the CO2 Company, Green Dragon and NW Kind as well as hard-to find strains in flower form, like Candy Apple, White Tiger, Royal Truth and The Baccara. For a mellow high with a fruity taste try Watermelon Zkittlez, or if earthy energy is more your thing, New York Power Diesel (NYPD) is the way to go. Our knowledgeable budtenders are happy to point you in the right direction. Check out our facebook, instagram, LEAFLY , and Weedmaps for daily specials and new arrivals. Come Check Us Out, you'll see we are a little different then the rest. Easily accessed from I-205, I-84, NE 105th & Sandy Blvd, from IKEA Cascadia Station, and Airport Way East. TriMet Bus stop #87 stops at our front door, and we are just 1/2 block from I-205 trail head and Marine Drive Bike Trails. We sit on the corner of 105th & Simpson St. You can't miss us, we are the only Red House with our own parking lot. Express your visit experience and interest by following us, liking us on facebook, writing a review on leafly, weedmaps, and/or sending me an email to: jane@planejanesdispensary.com [planejanesdispensary.com][1] [1]: http://planejanesdispensary.com