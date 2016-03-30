Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Check out our new location at the corner of Fashion Show and West Desert Inn Road--just steps away from the heart of the Strip! We welcome all medical and recreational customers, including out-of-state Medical cards. Experience our upscale and entertaining store; award-winning strains; and knowledgeable & friendly staff. Voted best dispensary of 2018 by Leafly! WE DELIVER 10AM-7PM DAILY. OPEN 24 HRS!