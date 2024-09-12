We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Favorite
DISPENSARY
Planet Nugg
East Farmingdale, NY
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
246.6 miles away
unverified listing
main
reviews
2 Reviews of Planet Nugg
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
September 12, 2024
P........3
It’s an amazing store and the staff are way better than the other LI dispensaries. It also has a much friendlier feeling .
September 9, 2024
f........2
Planet Nugg is the best dispensary on Long Island! I implore all cannabis users local to the area to check it out!
Planet Nugg