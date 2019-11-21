Follow
Plantae Bend
(541) 640-8295
200 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$246
Deals
Mmm-edible Mondays!
All edibles AND drinks 10% off!
*limited to availability* *subject to change*
Mmm-edible Mondays!
All edibles AND drinks 10% off!
*limited to availability* *subject to change*
All Products
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
23.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG # four
from Unknown Brand
26.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 91
from Unknown Brand
25.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Venice Beach Afghan
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
22.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry diesel X Triple OG
from Unknown Brand
27.96%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Charlotte's web
from Unknown Brand
5.49%
THC
9.42%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
14.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dj x Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
30.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Double Tangie Banana
from Unknown Brand
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Goat Treat
from Unknown Brand
14.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
In the Pines
from Unknown Brand
18.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Three Finger Jack
from Unknown Brand
25.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
white Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
25.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hellavated Lively up
from Unknown Brand
87.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Hellavated Blueberry Dream
from Unknown Brand
84.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Hellavated Mango Dragon
from Unknown Brand
80.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Avitas Single Origin Lemon Meringue Sativa
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Avitas Single Origin Orange Thai -Sativa
from Unknown Brand
83%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Avitas Single Origin Kimbo Kush- Indica
from Unknown Brand
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Avitas Single Origin -MAC 1- Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
84%
THC
0%
CBD
$391 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g Cartridge - Butterscotch Cookies- Indica
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g Cartridge - Orange Thai- Sativa
from Unknown Brand
78%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g Cartridge - Strawberry Fields- Indica
from Unknown Brand
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g Cartridge - Dragon OG Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
77%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Fat Pack 1.2g Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
66.48%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Fat Pack 1.2g Puta Breath
from Unknown Brand
66.69%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Fat Pack 1.2g Platinum Valley
from Unknown Brand
64.2%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Live Sauce - 9 Pound Hammer
from Unknown Brand
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Live Sauce - Girl Time
from Unknown Brand
78.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Live Sauce - Zour Patch
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Live Sauce - Root Beer Float
from Unknown Brand
77.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Terp Sauce - Trinidad OG
from Unknown Brand
65.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Live Sauce - Afgoo
from Unknown Brand
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology 1g Live Badder - Forbidden Fire
from Unknown Brand
64.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g Cartridge - White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
76.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Avitas Live Resin 1g Cartridge - Lemon Meringue
from Unknown Brand
74.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 g
In-store only
Dab Society 1g Extracts LIve Resin - White Tahoe Cookies
from Unknown Brand
62.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Dab Society 1g Extracts LIve Resin - Afghani Purple
from Unknown Brand
54.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
12345