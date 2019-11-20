Open Everyday 9:00AM to 10:00PM Plantae Bend is our largest and newest dispensary here in beautiful Bend, Oregon. Plantae is OLCC licensed and open to everyone 21 years of age or older. OMMP patients, please enjoy shopping tax free. Let our experienced and knowledgeable cannabis consultants introduce you to our vast variety of dried cannabis flower, prerolled joints, cartridges, shatter, topicals, and edibles in our comfortable and clean shopping environment. Our farm-to-table approach to cannabis cultivation allows us to oversee the entire growth cycle of the plant, ensuring that our patients and customers are consuming the highest quality cannabis possible at the best value possible. Our in-house flower is grown locally in rural Deschutes County at our premier cannabis farm, Alfalfa Valley Farms where we offer a vast and wide selection of cannabis strains. Plantae always offers a wide variety of cannabis flower, most of which comes from our very own farm. Come in on your birthday and receive 5% off your purchase....just for being born! OLCC? 65 or older? Come in and receive 5% off your purchase! we also offer 5% off for plaza discount! THANK YOU to our men and women in uniform! Veterans ALWAYS receive 15% off, all day, everyday Join our Plantae Points customer rewards program for 10% off the entire store!* *see your cannabis consultant for details please bring in Identification/ OLCC permit