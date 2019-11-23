Follow
Plantae Madras
Mmm-edible Mondays
All edibles and drinks 10% off
*limited to availability* *subject to change*
Blueberry C**kies
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
20.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Goat Treat
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
14.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Goat Treat
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Terps
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
17.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Terps
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cotton Candy Kush
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
22.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G'G#12
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
21.49%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#12
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hellfire
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
21.82%
THC
0%
CBD
hellfire
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Widow
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
19.68%
THC
0%
CBD
super widow
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Diesel
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
24.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
18.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Incredible Bulk
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
19.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Incredible Bulk
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
25.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Triple OG
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crockett's Dawg
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
23.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Crockett's Dawg
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dairy Queen
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
19.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Dairy Queen
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
21.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights #5
from Alfalfa Valley Farms
19.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
C**kies 3:1 Dripper
from Buddies Brand
57.07%
THC
19.53%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Northern Bread Sugar Sauce
from Bobsled Extracts
68.45%
THC
0.92%
CBD
Northern Bread
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Pal-Patine Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
69.89%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Pal Patine
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Jr. Mintz Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Bobsled Extracts
65.03%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Jr. Mintz
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Citrus Treat Shatter
from Plantae Extracts
63.4%
THC
10.25%
CBD
Citrus Treat
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Afghani Purple Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
54.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani Purple
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Gelato Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
66.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Creamsicle Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsicle
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Lemon Skunk Crumble
from Botanical Laboratories
68.66%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Tahoe Sap Crumble
from Botanical Laboratories
70.17%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Tahoe Sap
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Mango Kush Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Bobsled Extracts
59.62%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Bobsled Extracts
65.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittles Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Bobsled Extracts
64.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Orange C**kies Live Resin Sugar Sauce
from Bobsled Extracts
67.39%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Anthology Badder - Yeti
from Anthology
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Anthology Live Sauce - Root Beer Float
from Anthology
77.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Root Beer Float
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology Live Sauce - Afgoo
from Anthology
63%
THC
0%
CBD
Afgoo
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Anthology Live Sauce - Forbidden Fire
from Anthology
64.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fire
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Anthology Live Sauce - 9 pound
from Anthology
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Cured Resin - Jack's Grapes
from Dab Society Extracts
65.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack's Grapes
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Voodoo Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
78.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Voodoo
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
White Rascal - Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
82.2%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rascal
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Forum Cut Cookies Live Resin
from Dab Society Extracts
66.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
123456