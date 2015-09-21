Follow
Plantae Madras
(541) 475 - 0457
Mmm-edible Mondays
All edibles and drinks 10% off
*limited to availability* *subject to change*
Savings Sunday
5% off your first cartridge, 10% off two or more cartridges!!
Fat Tuesday
Your first eighth (3.5 grams) weighted HEAVY at 4.2 grams!
Thrifty Thursday
15% off of a 8th of flower or more up to five strains.
Pain Relief Wednesday
10% off all CBD & THC Topicals
Preroll Friday
ALL 1 gram prerolled joints are only $5 ALL STRAINS! One Gram! All of our prerolled joints are made with our premium bud, no trim!
Shatterday Saturday
10% off all shatter purchases, every Saturday!
Veteran's Discount
We are thankful for our men and women in uniform! All veteran's get 15% off EVERY purchase, EVERYDAY!
Senior Discount
5% off your purchase. Cannot stack with any other discounts
Birthday Present
Get 10% off on your birthday!
