Plantlife Cannabis - Fort McMurray
(587)-601-1417
Staff picks
Harlequin
from Tantalus Labs
5.5%
THC
8.13%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Kush Capsule
from San Rafael '71
6.92mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$59.99pack of 30
In-store only
All Products
City Lights
from Edison Cannabis Co.
16.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Casa Blanca
from Edison Cannabis Co.
14.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from DNA Genetics
14.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$51.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from DNA Genetics
16.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$51.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Split
from Aurora
10.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Oceanview
from LBS
12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ocean View
Strain
$51.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Moonbeam
from LBS
17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$51.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset
from LBS
16.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$53.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Palm Tree CBD
from LBS
6.24%
THC
7.9%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$51.99⅛ oz
In-store only
La Confidential
from Aurora
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$36.991 g
In-store only
Temple
from Aurora
0.4%
THC
11.9%
CBD
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Dreamweaver
from Symbl Cannabis
14.99%
THC
0.04%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$37.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Riverview Ride
from Vertical
5.84%
THC
8.85%
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
MK Ultra
from Aurora
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$36.991 g
In-store only
Eldo
from Up Cannabis
13.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$46.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Gems
from Up Cannabis
11.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$46.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Moon
from Up Cannabis
5.45%
THC
9.65%
CBD
$46.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Campfire
from AltaVie
4.5%
THC
6.86%
CBD
$40.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Time Warp A3
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
9.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Thamesview Dream
from Vertical
3.25%
THC
8.88%
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Serratus
from Tantalus Labs
16.34%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$54.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Penelope
from Tweed
10%
THC
7%
CBD
Skunk Haze
Strain
$40.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Purpal Chitral
from San Rafael '71
13.26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pakistani Chitral Kush
Strain
$40.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bakerstreet
from Tweed
15.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Jean Guy
from 7ACRES
17.28%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$59.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Blissberry
from Vertical
13.32%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Boaty McBoatface
from Tweed
4%
THC
10.7%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Nebula
from HEXO
11.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Nebula
Strain
$40.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sierra
from HEXO
5.94%
THC
10.02%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bayou
from HEXO
8.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Quarter
from The Batch
14.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blend
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 402 Blueberry Kush
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
15.83%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 411 Cruise Control
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
11.23%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 204 Square One
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
5.53%
THC
7.84%
CBD
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Zenberry
from Sundial Cannabis
13.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bella Luna
from Symbl Cannabis
15.62%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Conspiracy Kush
Strain
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Airplane Mode
from AltaVie
14.25%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Great North CBD
from Canaca
0.7%
THC
16.5%
CBD
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
