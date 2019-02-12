Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Staff was super friendly and knowledgable. Excellent selection of strains.
ChelsDawe
on June 8, 2019
Nice, clean & well organized store. The guy who served me knew his stuff & got me exactly what I was looking for. Will make this my regular spot for sure
Giddy780
on May 11, 2019
Best store in town. Always the biggest selection and knowledgeable staff. Went to another store once and regret going elsewhere ever since.
K-Stylez
on May 8, 2019
Horrible. Avoid this place at all costs.
ksadea1955
on May 7, 2019
Not sure what happened but when this store opened
the staff were friendly and knowledgable. In the last couple of weeks,staff do not know their product and are quite rude. Will not go here
again. STAY AWAY!
theoskeels
on March 30, 2019
Super friendly and knowledgeable staff, lots of stock on hand Thursday’s I think, but yeah they’re my new go to/fav
Tgotobed91
on March 10, 2019
My first purchase experience was awesome. Friendly staff and very knowledgeable.
Loyalty84
on March 8, 2019
Should fire the staff no customer service at all worst people to deal with ever. They act like there better than you and never remember a face even when your there every day all I can say is good product and bad service wouldn’t recommend to anyone to deal with these people. Owners I did have the pleasure of meeting they seem to be nice people.