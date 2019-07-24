Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The people are great but the Government’s Cannabis Act Blows.
antiqueironfan
on September 29, 2019
extremely clean environment extremely knowledgeable staff and for my very first time in the world made me feel like I was at home. if you're in the area definitely give them some of your money they earn it
BrittLeafly95
on September 28, 2019
Super relaxed atmosphere! the staff is so knowledgeable about all of their products and are super professional!!
Mamakaleesia
on September 25, 2019
Beyond happy with this new store! You guys rock!!! Super friendly and helpful staff, I will definitely be back!