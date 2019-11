What makes us different? PlantMed is a medical marijuana dispensary that operates from the heart. We allow ourselves to be vessels so healing may occur in others. We are more than just Budtenders/Cashiers, we are empathetic listeners for our patients. We strive for excellent patient service offering more value to every visit. We want our patients to feel like family whose arrival we’ve been eagerly awaiting. We at PlantMed have a set new standard for service and quality among medical marijuana dispensaries. We don’t rely on the on the décor of a grandeur dispensary to dazzle our patients and bring them back, but instead on the integrity, loyalty, skill, and spirit given to our patients by each and every member of our staff. We build relationships. While we are a business and need to create profit to justify our existence, we won’t sacrifice quality for quantity.