A10-17-0000032-TEMP City Permitted and Located in the Heart of San Diego! Daily storefront hours: 7am-9pm Delivery: 8am-7pm / Pick-Up: 7am-7:30pm Online order available at Goldenstategreens.com Last Check-In @8:45pm in accordance with Final Transaction state law We accept cash, with an ATM on-site. We also accept debit cards at the storefront and pickup window only. ___ Visit our storefront: 3452 Hancock St, San Diego, CA 92110 Parking lot is located behind the building on Pickett St. x Sherman St. ___ We offer Pick-Up and Delivery services throughout San Diego county! Call today to skip the line!