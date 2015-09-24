Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Ponder welcomes customers from all experience levels to Seattle's eclectic Central District. Our knowledgeable staff members are ready to answer any questions about our wide selection of cannabis products. Ponder is a small store with big savings. Whether it is flower, concentrates, edibles or pre-rolls, we offer quality products at the best prices.
Our online menu is updated regularly and can be viewed at ponderseattle.com/menu