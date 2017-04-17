DISPENSARY
Ponderosa Dispensary - Queen Creek
Mesa, AZ
4.6(2,800 reviews)
2808 Reviews of Ponderosa Dispensary - Queen Creek
4.6(2,808)
4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
j........w
April 17, 2017
What has happened to the "Bud tenders" and the service??...I went in tonight..got the buiy 2 get 1 free on the 1.8th's..and when I asked him if he was going to trim the sticks off..he just looked at me like I had a 3rd eye....now I get home and NONE are trimmed....VERY disappointed....when I am birdying by the GRAM I want it to be quality.....seems these workers have forgotten this one item....
U........r
December 24, 2020
I went out of my way to pick up Farm Fresh flower and they two strains tang Breath and LA Skittles are horrible!! Smells like mildew and burns awful. I was coughing hard! Now, my throat hurts and my lungs are irritated. I suffer from Chronic Bronchitis and Asthma. I have bought Farm Fresh from another dispensary and it was good! I don't get it. I just spent $70 on two 1/8's that is junk!! I'm sick and tired of spending my hard earn money on junk! How did this pass the tests?? 😡 I will never go back to this dispensary nor buy Farm Fresh again.
b........e
October 9, 2017
This dispensary has their own line called MPX 'The gold standard' it is not in my experience a high quality product. One is much better off paying slightly more for the Timeless brand in Cartridges. I cannot talk about other concentrates in the line. My cartridges leaked! Two out of three and my no brand pen was blamed. I got two more for free and one of them leaked more than half of the liquid. Durning a separate promotion I got an all in one throw away pen. It wasn't hitting well and then about half way the battery started flashing. I took it in and they tested it and it was defective. They replaced it and now my replacement is also having trouble. I feel like they are not worth the effort of taking in and I feel weird getting continually defective materials.
D........k
April 17, 2020
Verified Shopper
I can’t find a place to send you an email on your website. So you advertise $65 half but don’t see it as an option. I can’t go in and ask about it because of the outbreak and you guys are far. I don’t mind spending my money there but step it up. No one answers the phone and the voicemail is full. Going someone else. Buying product shouldn’t be this hard. I will try again if it’s fixed.
b........6
May 7, 2017
Long time customer and i hate to say it but the bud quality has been going down. Not much variation on strains, always the same stuff, and been getting little popcorn buds for my 8ths. But best deals and values i town, which is why i still come here.
b........s
May 17, 2017
super good bud but really rude budtenders. they seem inconvenienced when you ask or help. also they had no samples to look at and smell just pre packaged. it's too bad because the quality and price are great here.
I........S
March 30, 2018
NO PATIENT CARE. True care means make accommodations for patients medical needs. I have been here many, many times over the years and thought they had progressed in quality.... I understand you cannot re-introduce product into your shelves, but if a patient spends almost $100 being told flowers are 'very good' without being able to sample, then you are placing the integrity of the quality on your salespeople and letting the patient suffer the consequences for people who get sales bonuses. That's a double whammy for a patient to witness. I got my meds home and maybe this is why they are on sale- because I am more nauseated after sampling a small amount of both. (I am a heavy medicator.) THIS PRODUCT IS FOR RECREATIONAL USERS, NOT MEDICINAL. GETTING HIGH IS NOT ALL I CARE ABOUT!!!! I have used MMJ for over 20 years and the terpins are just as important as the THC. Today's growers are pumping too much crap into some and POORLY FLUSHING some strains as well , which is what this tastes like. FERTILIZER. I was told to maybe make it an edible....If I wanted that I could go get some Miracle Grow and add that to my salad! What will remove the toxin by making into something else edible or ingested??? He could not even credit me anything to my account. Other dispensaries over the years in special circumstances have always been accommodating. This told me all too much today, and though convenient, I will never return after this poorly managed decision to not service a patient who is using the medicine for the actual medicinal qualities.
d........r
April 11, 2015
No Concentrates available but Jelly? By far the least efficient and least potent, nor does it smoke on a nail, it splatters! Way to stay on top of taking care of your patients, amazing the Same people run the Incredible North location without a problem
R........3
July 6, 2017
Can you guys pleaseeee include the tax in your prices! Would love to not pay a chunk more in tax just for top shelf. Feels like a rip off at times.
t........r
July 4, 2014
"oh how the mighty have fallen!" Upon returning to my favorite dspensary after a out of town work oddissy, I was saddened to see shake filled jars of so-so flower. this saddness quickly turned to disappointment when I discovered a price in excess of 65.00 an eighth was expected. disappoint turned to anger when a demigod of a woman forced me to haggle over agreed upon price and then dispatched me in the rudest of all fashions. I have slightly worn h4l t-shirts and many reward points available for anyone in need.
T........k
February 6, 2018
Great place but lose the tip jars. You should be tipping us for becoming patients and buying so you can have this dream job.
K........B
February 12, 2021
Verified Shopper
I will not come here again! As a medical patient I am appalled about what just transpired. I was in line since 7:45pm, fifteen minutes before there close time and was instructed by the nice security lady toward the inside where I was greeted by a heavyset red headed lady where she scanned my card and told me to have a seat. Unfortunately my phone died and my card was in my car, so I asked this lady if I can go to my car and charge my phone and get my actual card. She then proceeded to tell me “well it’s after eight and you won’t be able to come back in” I told her I just needed to go outside to my car and get my actual card since they check it again once you go to the back. Oh I forgot to mention that there where around four patients AHEAD of me still and about five or six after me! When I asked her “so you are telling me I am shit out of luck right” she proceeded to shrug yes. Wow amazing customer service right..well they lost a patient and I will never recommend this place again.
D........1
November 19, 2020
I went in for the $25 of $100 spent. I picked a bulk flower doesnt work with this, ok no problem. I'll get something else because it was full of sticks anyway. Then she says I cant get the Black label cartridge in the deal either. The deal DOES NOT state the cartridge cant not be used. It says MPX/Black label baller jars and batter buckets. NOTHING about the entire brand or cartridges. Girl with the purple hair says well see it says black label comma..NO it really doesn't and and I showed her. She said oh well must be a typo. So instead of offering to honor it or get a supervisor she talked nasty to me with her tone. I would have just gotten different 1/8s and been fine without the bulk but with her attitude, I am good. When I walked in and said I am here for my pick up order and it's ready and had my card ready to scan and check in,she didnt scan it she just looked around all scattered and said ok we will call you up like I was annoying her. When I got the other girl I was happy and she was super nice. This isnt the first time the purple hair girl has done something messed up. I say I am here for pick up, waited forever and then got called to the back. Then they go oh you had a pick up. sorry. No problem, never complain and always tip. The guy with the dark hair who is in the window alot on fridays is super nice as well. I will not come back. Not because of the store but because she has a nasty attitude and talked to me like I was stupid instead of a customer. There are plenty of other dispensaries that I can go to and recommend my friends to go too.
L........0
March 5, 2021
I wanted to call in a preorder today based on Leafly menu that dbeen updated 16 hours ago but they didn’t answer the phone. so I had to give my money to another location that was able to take my call. This place had some good bulk flower deals I was hoping to get today instead but I m not going to go here for what may be on Leafly but not in store when I get there & wont go wait in lines so if I can’t preorder than I go where I’m able to get what I want based on what’s available when I call not something on Leafly as of 16 hours prior.
d........r
May 3, 2014
Picked up some shatter its pretty dark and tasted like crap
C........d
March 21, 2021
Verified Shopper
Yall really had to get rid of the ONLY 2 deals I go there for. $25 off or $100 get a free 8th. Yall really left your flower people out to dry, what a let down!
d........s
March 23, 2017
i love this place..my daughters dog who is only 13 pounds got hit in the head with a baseball bat on accident he was only 10weeks old and he instantly starting having a seizure..he is on phenobarbital same anti seizures med for humans and thats not good for his litt liver...did some research and found that cbd tinctures 100mg works like a charm brings him right out of his seizure..cbd lotion helps the same way . spread the word cbd is a life saver when it comes to seizures with ur pets..it helps all sort of bodily problems in ur pet and you!!!! spread the word
B........s
January 5, 2018
I'll never forget the first time i experienced perfumed weed. It came from here,my first dispensary. My opinion of "no such thing as bad weed" changed instantly. Went from smoking Lemon OG that tastes like Lemon OG, in an illegal state, to smoking Lemon OG that tastes of lemon rinds,magnesium, sulfur, toothpaste, & other harsh chemicals, not like any weed flavors at all, in a med state. Take your fake Botanicare/Monsanto bud n shove it. That stuff is poison. I've gotten the Sweet Citrus, Sweet Berry, Sweet Grape, all these perfumes from your shop & every other shop. The people of AZ must wake up & ask themselves why this dispensary weed tastes so bad & has the negative effects it does,such as destroying instead of improving breathing. The one clean strain I ever got here was a Sour Diesel that smelled like hay lol. But guess what.. IT TASTED LIKE SOUR DIESEL, not like pesticide masking perfumes & scented fertilizers. It felt like weed, not like being poisoned, & it didn't send me to the ER with an asthma attack, like the chemical tainted plastic weed does. Headache, teeth hurt, throat clogged, sinus infection, feeling quite literally poisoned instead of euphoric? How can anyone tolerate this chemical crap posing as natural medicine? Not to mention the moldy bud soaked in pesticides (milky smell, peanuty smell)
A........G
December 25, 2020
How come this dispensary only responds to positive reviews? I had a horrible experience and got no response. I have been buying from other HFL locations for awhile now and have never had a problem. I guess it really matters which location you go to as to the service you get. Smh.
f........t
December 27, 2020
Don’t come here. They can’t answer the damn phone for a pick up order. I called for an hour straight and no one picked up. When they finally did pick up they told me they were totally out of what I wanted. I called early in the morning for that reason. This is a trash dispensary with trash customer Service. If you do express you’re still waiting at least 15 minutes. Stupid
J........2
June 5, 2020
Verified Shopper
They went online and changed Thursdays deal after I complained .. It's supposed to be no discount on pre packed ounces and $65 half ounces... They now made it to no discounts on it at all.. Meanwhile the website says otherwise. This is the second time it has happened to me. Last time I go here
m........z
May 1, 2020
Do not try to go here. Unorganized takes over 2 hours to get meds
a........d
November 23, 2015
I am SO glad I checked these guys out again. Since last visit they've reduced donations considerably, they have umpteen strains of flower ranging from lower grade to fire. Their concentrate selection is ample as well as their edibles, rubs etc. I tried a variety of flower from the various grades, the white widow was listed as top grade, I would agree, it was killer. The others were all exceptional in quality and donation. For me this place will be my go to dispensary, I live in the far east valley and have one option for dispensaries, Health for Life is worth the 15 minute drive any day of the week! I highly recommend you check this place out, no disappointments here!
F........n
May 20, 2021
Verified Shopper
I've been a medical customer of Health For Life Ellsworth for 5'ish years. Service is always good - but waits are long and the lobby is painfully small. Most of the wait is often outside in the Arizona sun, even with COVID precautions not being a factor. The most disappointing thing is price. Maybe it's because recreational is now available, but their prices have SKYROCKETED. I could usually count on a $5-$6 preroll deal - $7 tops without specials. Now their prerolls are $10 each, and that includes their "Rainbow Roll", which essentially a mixture of their leftover turd nug. I live 2 miles away, but now willing to drive much further away to another place because of their decision to price gouge. Guys - you're getting enough clients - no need to fleece them. Very disappointed.