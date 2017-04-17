I went in for the $25 of $100 spent. I picked a bulk flower doesnt work with this, ok no problem. I'll get something else because it was full of sticks anyway. Then she says I cant get the Black label cartridge in the deal either. The deal DOES NOT state the cartridge cant not be used. It says MPX/Black label baller jars and batter buckets. NOTHING about the entire brand or cartridges. Girl with the purple hair says well see it says black label comma..NO it really doesn't and and I showed her. She said oh well must be a typo. So instead of offering to honor it or get a supervisor she talked nasty to me with her tone. I would have just gotten different 1/8s and been fine without the bulk but with her attitude, I am good. When I walked in and said I am here for my pick up order and it's ready and had my card ready to scan and check in,she didnt scan it she just looked around all scattered and said ok we will call you up like I was annoying her. When I got the other girl I was happy and she was super nice. This isnt the first time the purple hair girl has done something messed up. I say I am here for pick up, waited forever and then got called to the back. Then they go oh you had a pick up. sorry. No problem, never complain and always tip. The guy with the dark hair who is in the window alot on fridays is super nice as well. I will not come back. Not because of the store but because she has a nasty attitude and talked to me like I was stupid instead of a customer. There are plenty of other dispensaries that I can go to and recommend my friends to go too.