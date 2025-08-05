Until this week, I have always had a relatively positive experience with Nova Dispensary, their managers, and the quality products they sell. I went in Tuesday evening and bought an eighth of Blue Dream, but the worker accidentally gave me a gram instead but still charged me an eighth. I didn’t realize it was the incorrect amount until I got home, so I drove all the way back later that night to get the rest of the product I paid for(I had the receipt and product ready). I had, unfortunately, arrived shortly after they had closed. However, one of the female workers inside came to the door, saw my receipt and the incorrect quantity the they had given me. She informed me she wasn’t allowed to open the doors or sell any product after hours, but she said I could keep the accidental gram I was given (as compensation for the inconvenience they have caused me), and come back during store hours for the eighth that I had purchased but did not yet receive. On Thursday evening I drove all the way back to Nova (again) to claim the eighth I had purchased as promised. I even brought my receipt and didn’t even use the product they gave me as compensation (just in case I would need it as proof). I explained why I was there, showed my receipt and the girl at the window was super nice and friendly and told me that she remembered me and my situation because she was working that Tuesday night, so she called for her manager to assist me. The manager (a different one this time) asked for my receipt, and came back shortly to tell me that he needed the gram back as exchange(the gram I was told on Tuesday night I could keep as compensation for both inconveniences they have now caused me). I gave him back the gram as requested only so I could then receive the correct amount I paid for on Tuesday. I do not understand why they would want any product returned during this covid pandemic to begin with.. Especially product thats already been opened and touched. I then asked him (since he was taking back the compensation that was given to me) if I was going to be compensated anything at all for all the inconvenience Nova Dispensary has now caused me. He said that there was nothing at all that he could do to compensate me for my time and gas except take back the product I received as compensation on Tuesday night in exchange for the correct quantity of product that I had already rightfully purchased, but had not yet received (which, again, doesn’t seem very logical with COVID happening). I told the manager that was extremely unfortunate that Nova Dispensary and their managers 1) would make a false claim by promising something and not honoring it 2) refuse to compensate their customers anything for inconveniences that they cause, and 3) would demand product back (especially product that I was told I could keep as compensation) as exchange for the purpose of resale during a pandemic. For these reasons (and until I'm convinced otherwise) I will be taking my business elsewhere, and recommend everyone who does not want a similar experience to do the same.