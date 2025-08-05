DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Ponderosa Dispensary - Tempe/Mesa
667 Reviews of Ponderosa Dispensary - Tempe/Mesa
4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
S........0
August 5, 2025
Absolutely one of the best shops in Mesa. Good people and good prices, highly recommended.
k........3
January 4, 2025
I've been shopping here for over two years now. As of this week the company has been bought out and all of the existing employees purged. I'm deeply saddened by this as there was no warning prior. I'm a creature of habit and unfortunately this significant of a change so suddenly, doesn't sit well with me as a regular customer. I miss the old crew and vibe at Nova so I don't think I'll be shopping here anymore.
t........f
July 18, 2025
Verified Shopper
Was just in (7/18/25 - 1:30pm ish). Friendly atmosphere, CRAZY-fast service. I forgot to read their nametag but I had the same budtender both times and they're just wonderful. I hope they have a great day, haha. For real though, even the people at check in and security at the door were super pleasant. Most businesses don't hit all the marks every time. And seeing as you're an industry that strongly helps people needing this for anxiety management, you've made it a great experience. Thank you All.
J........0
January 20, 2022
Verified Shopper
Hello I was a returning customer untill today! My Budtender today at Nova dispensary in Mesa lied to my face when I asked about a THC percentage being labeled on the package before she gave me the product and stapled my to gotdet whitee bag! I asked her what is the percentage reading because it says it's 100% THC for this cartridge I called to verify this morning and the manager told me it was so I live kind of far away can you tell me what it says just before I leave she looks at the cartridge and then says oh I don't see anything but she paused before she made her lie up when I get home and open this bag which I should have done right away my fault for that part it was reading 82% on the cartridge people please don't lie to customers especially returning medical customers this is horrible you guys have 100% THC on leafly.com you guys utilize leafly.com for all your ordering I know for a fact that you guys use it a lot cuz I used it every time I've ever bought before and I am not coming back I am very disappointed and this hurts my feelings my pocket that was my last 34 dollars. Until my paycheck this week so for someone to lie to me about a medical patient's prescription is highly un tolerable especially when I call back and spoke to Andrew the manager who states there's nothing he can do because it's a cartridge, well but I've been to lots of dispensaries and usually it's the flower they won't return not the cartridges thanks a lot for trying to even help me at all by giving me some points on my account anything for that girl lying to me.
B........s
January 10, 2018
I still come here even after having so many problems with my orders. They do have the cheapest selection of Canamo in a 5 mile radius, they also have a good selection. I do want to see some TLC when posting stuff on their menu. I know they don't do it on purpose, but they'll list a strain as 0.5-1g when it's only in slabs. Another common listing mistake is putting regular strain as value strains.
m........0
August 9, 2025
If you've ever had Mary as your bud tender you have had a 2nd to none experience.Always makes my visit something to look forward to and her knowledge of the products is spot on.The whole staff is great but Mary will keep you coming back.
P........y
September 4, 2023
Verified Shopper
My Lady Jane (known as "Mo Pepsi") stopped this morning and Got some lollipops and gummies (as both were on sale). She then scored all 3 strains of MOSS Infused Flower ((BOGO)). Special thanks to Emily Smith for all the help! A GREAT place... GREAT Specials... and GREAT people! We will be back again and again! ((( ... and again - PhatTommySays)))
l........h
July 15, 2023
Verified Shopper
Nova has the best deals in town for edibles and all your mmj needs, best days are Saturday and Sunday. I get 2 bags of gummies or chocolates for the same price as 1 bag on a non promo day. The customer service is always on point, I've never had a bad interaction at Nova. Hands down my favorite dispensary, I'm a medical patient so it is a bit hard to find 1000mg edibles but nova ALWAYS has them. This is the only dispensary that has not let me down lol. Go to nova dispensary, you won't regret it (especially if you're med 😜)
1........e
November 8, 2025
Great service and great deals
V........n
February 12, 2025
Verified Shopper
Always a pleasure shopping at Key, formerly Nova. Stacy notified me of an unavailable item in my online order, and she made a great suggestion for a substitute. You cannot go wrong at Key!
M........1
February 21, 2024
Verified Shopper
Nova used to be one of my favorite Dispensary's. It's close by, great specials, good service, quick in & out .... However, in the past 6 months or so their specials haven't been near as good as they used to be. Now I find myself going to other Dispensary's for way better sales .... Its unfortunate as I'd rather shop closer to home.... but I need to save the $ so I'm following the sales... I miss you Nova........ Michelle
B........4
June 22, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great area, easily accessible. Awesome place to go if you don't want to feel rushed. Matthew was outstanding. Will definitely be back in.
D........0
August 16, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great customer service
k........y
March 5, 2025
Verified Shopper
Since the takeover by Keys, the Flower deals have not been that great. I used to shop here once a week, now I barely check the deals.
O........y
May 2, 2025
Verified Shopper
I enjoyed coming in for a.pick me up.
s........K
November 30, 2023
Verified Shopper
Just want to say that Keith, who helped me when I picked up my online order, made my day! He was very helpful with questions I had and he is a very kind person. I only wish this place was closer to me. I have been here several times because after checking dispensaries closer to me with no luck on my favorites I can usually find exactly what I need at Nova!
B........e
November 23, 2024
Verified Shopper
I always love coming here! Quick service, always have my pickup orders ready in time! Love you guys @ Nova dispensary 🙏❤️
s........y
June 3, 2025
Verified Shopper
Amazing place!
E........7
December 4, 2020
Until this week, I have always had a relatively positive experience with Nova Dispensary, their managers, and the quality products they sell. I went in Tuesday evening and bought an eighth of Blue Dream, but the worker accidentally gave me a gram instead but still charged me an eighth. I didn’t realize it was the incorrect amount until I got home, so I drove all the way back later that night to get the rest of the product I paid for(I had the receipt and product ready). I had, unfortunately, arrived shortly after they had closed. However, one of the female workers inside came to the door, saw my receipt and the incorrect quantity the they had given me. She informed me she wasn’t allowed to open the doors or sell any product after hours, but she said I could keep the accidental gram I was given (as compensation for the inconvenience they have caused me), and come back during store hours for the eighth that I had purchased but did not yet receive. On Thursday evening I drove all the way back to Nova (again) to claim the eighth I had purchased as promised. I even brought my receipt and didn’t even use the product they gave me as compensation (just in case I would need it as proof). I explained why I was there, showed my receipt and the girl at the window was super nice and friendly and told me that she remembered me and my situation because she was working that Tuesday night, so she called for her manager to assist me. The manager (a different one this time) asked for my receipt, and came back shortly to tell me that he needed the gram back as exchange(the gram I was told on Tuesday night I could keep as compensation for both inconveniences they have now caused me). I gave him back the gram as requested only so I could then receive the correct amount I paid for on Tuesday. I do not understand why they would want any product returned during this covid pandemic to begin with.. Especially product thats already been opened and touched. I then asked him (since he was taking back the compensation that was given to me) if I was going to be compensated anything at all for all the inconvenience Nova Dispensary has now caused me. He said that there was nothing at all that he could do to compensate me for my time and gas except take back the product I received as compensation on Tuesday night in exchange for the correct quantity of product that I had already rightfully purchased, but had not yet received (which, again, doesn’t seem very logical with COVID happening). I told the manager that was extremely unfortunate that Nova Dispensary and their managers 1) would make a false claim by promising something and not honoring it 2) refuse to compensate their customers anything for inconveniences that they cause, and 3) would demand product back (especially product that I was told I could keep as compensation) as exchange for the purpose of resale during a pandemic. For these reasons (and until I'm convinced otherwise) I will be taking my business elsewhere, and recommend everyone who does not want a similar experience to do the same.
Dispensary response:
Hi, EvanK07, we are so sorry that this happened. We looked into it, and our General Manager is hoping you will return her call so that we can fix the problem for you. We found that this was a huge misunderstanding between our managers, and as a result they made a mistake. Unfortunately, human error happens, and we would like the opportunity to fix the problem. Please reach back out to our GM and we will fix it for you. Thank you.
December 21, 2020
x........d
April 19, 2025
Verified Shopper
2nd time in. Love the store and the product. You guys have a problem with your special pricing accuracy. I shouldn't have to correct you, especially when the prices are listed on a card on your counter. Fix it or lose a good customer.
d........z
January 9, 2025
Great place and the staff are all very nice and friendly! I highly recommend this place
G........e
June 25, 2017
I've been here maybe 3 times since they opened. I've been to pretty much every dispensary in the valley and I gotta tell ya this is by far the best all around. First of all quality control is 6 stars on a 5 star 6. There are no "levels" and "private reserve" or "top shelf". EVERYTHING is of the upmost quality and the strains are what they are. Everything is top shelf and everything is 35 bucks an 8th. That right there shows you this place is legit and is about the medicine and the people and not a fast buck. Pick any strain and it's top shelf (mind you these words do not come easy as I am quite the "weed snob" or "connoisseur". I don't just settle for whatever. ) Def have paid 50+ for less quality in the past. My fave of the week is the Sour Tangerine. Words dont do it justice. Walking in doesn't feel sketchy like some places, everyone at the intake desk is friendly and quick. No-one here is pretentious about the meds, wether you are an expert or a newbie they make you feel at home. Specials are always on point. Edibles and wax and pens all are legit too if you are on that wave. I'm a picky oil pen smoker but the brand's they use are live resin so super legit. I went to bed last night at 730 because I didn't realize how good they were. Everyone that works here is pretty cool even the "suits". Ive seen ever race creed color gender and background. Its a melting pot with positive vibes all over. But yeah all in all if you are looking for a legit dispensary with caring knowledgeable staff and high quality meds with no guessing games drive to mesa. Now. Do it. Go.
Dispensary response:
Wow, thanks for the 6-star review, we appreciate it! We love the Sour Tangerine, too, and glad it's all working for you and the quality is what you expect from both our products and our team. See you next time!
June 26, 2017
W........y
June 4, 2024
Verified Shopper
This dispensary has expanded and fortunately they didn’t phase out Medical Cannabis patients 😀 as some have. The deals are great & for everyone! I’d recommend checking them out on Leafly
l........2
July 15, 2022
Verified Shopper
I rarely write reviews but I was so impressed with this place!! They were super friendly and the service was great! The sweet blonde woman outside that was checking people in had a great vibe and was very helpful. Then when I got inside, the guy was very down to earth and helped me understand which Wyld edibles were good for my specific needs. Not to mention that the sales are great! Today I'm going back for the 2nd time :D