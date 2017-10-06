Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are a state-licensed boutique-style medical marijuana dispensary located conveniently off of Northern Ave and Loop-101 in the west valley. We offer many in-house strains as well as guest flower; as well as a wide variety of edibles, topicals and vape cartridges supporting all of your favorite brands!
Check us out on Facebook and Instagram!