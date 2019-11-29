21 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$75
Deals
First Time Customers Get 30% Off Your Purchase!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
First-time customers only! Get 30% off your purchase (applies up to $250 pre-discount)! Requires opt-in to text/email. Hawaii residents only. Ends 12/31.
Applies up to a purchase of $250 pre-discount. Requires opt-in to text/email updates. Hawaii residents only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
First Time Customers Get 30% Off Your Purchase!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
First-time customers only! Get 30% off your purchase (applies up to $250 pre-discount)! Requires opt-in to text/email. Hawaii residents only. Ends 12/31.
Applies up to a purchase of $250 pre-discount. Requires opt-in to text/email updates. Hawaii residents only. Cannot be combined with other offers.
Staff picks
Chemstar (Chemdawg x Stardawg) Rosin Concentrate - 65.4% THC
from Pono Life Maui
65.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$75½ g
In-store only
Maui Cookie - Rosin Concentrate - 61.7% THC
from Pono Life Maui
61.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Chemdawg Hash (0.5g) 19.7% THC
from Pono Life Maui
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream Hash (0.5g) 23% THC
from Pono Life Maui
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
CBD Shark Rosin Cartridge
from Pono Life Maui
35%
THC
21%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
PONO Fruity Pebbles (Mix of PONO Strains) Rosin Cartridge
from Pono Life Maui
58.7%
THC
2.6%
CBD
PONO Fruity Pebbles
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Lime Dreams (Blue Dream x Key Lime) Rosin Cartridge
from Pono Life Maui
59.8%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
HI Cookiez (Hawaiian Dutch x Maui Cookie) Rosin Cartridge
from Pono Life Maui
56.9%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
All Products
Sour Diesel (New!)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
17.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
Stardawg (New!)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
19.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
Maui Cookie
from PONO LIFE MAUI
17.8%
THC
0.23%
CBD
GSC
Strain
Key Lime
from PONO LIFE MAUI
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
Chemdawg
from PONO LIFE MAUI
15.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
CBD Shark
from PONO LIFE MAUI
5.94%
THC
7.65%
CBD
CBD Shark
Strain
Maui Kush
from PONO LIFE MAUI
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mickey Kush
Strain
Hawaiian Dutch
from PONO LIFE MAUI
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
Blue Dream
from PONO LIFE MAUI
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
THC Capsules (10 or 5 Count)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
9.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
PONO LIFE MAUI
Strain
1:1 CBD Capsules (10 or 5 Count)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
7.7mg
THC
10.6mg
CBD
PONO LIFE MAUI
Strain
THC Tincture (Extra Strength 5.2mg THC)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
5.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
THC Tincture (Regular Strength 2.5mg THC)
from PONO LIFE MAUI
2.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only