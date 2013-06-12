The oldest direct-to-consumer extraction lab in Southeast, Portland Extracts has been serving the recreational and medical markets quality cannabis products at exceptional pricing since 2012. Located at SE 21st & Division, we serve Ladd's Addition, SE Division, Hawthorne, Powell, and greater SE Portland. Our dispensary is known for artisan extracts, solventless concentrates, and pristine flowers from throughout Oregon. Sourcing and attention to detail are what set Portland Extracts apart. Recently named to Leafly's Best of Portland 2018 for our aggressive pricing, you can find our products throughout Oregon as well as at our flagship. We are dog-friendly!