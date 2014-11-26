Commander420
Super awesome place off hidden in Northeast Portland. Cool dude, Good bud, from cheeeeap to quality herb. One of my favorites so far!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Super awesome place off hidden in Northeast Portland. Cool dude, Good bud, from cheeeeap to quality herb. One of my favorites so far!
This place is great! We drove by and decided to stop in! A lot of selection including regular herbs and cannabis starts! 💚
Therese guys are always chill, informative and have a great environment
A beautiful location in forest park. When you walk in, you are greeted by friendly, knowledgeable staff, and they really take the time to help find exactly what you are looking for. The quality and pricing make this my go to dispensary. Love Tree PDX!!!
Thank you amieg65 for this Wonderful 5 Star Review!! We're glad to hear that when you come in, you're being taken care of!! We always look forward to seeing you and thank you for your business!!
Sucks anyone saying they have quality weed must not know anything don't go here
Sorry you feel this way headbanger67.
Hands down one of the best dispensaries I've been in. The owners are a blast and the employees are super knowledgeable about their strains and recent cannabis culture and scientific research. I love Tree and keep returning every time I need to re-up. My experience with Tree PDX is never short of magnificent. :)
OregonRey, we love that we're able to have a good time, but at the same time, help you determine what strains are going to work best for your situation/preference! Keep coming in, we love having you stop by...it's always fun!! Thank you so much for this WONDERFUL 5 Star Review!! We look forward to seeing you soon! :)
Fantastic! Only stopped in once, but as far as I can tell, this place is what a Dispensary should be! No rushing by the budtender, calm/cool/collected/patience.... WIDE variety of consumables, medicinal delivery devices, clones, swag, and even free candy in the lobby (if you have to wait or not!) ...cannot appreciate that enough, for us few medical patients that also have diabetes and need that blood sugar in crisis) :) Dude at the desk and also budtender was amazing, chill, friendly and cool! My friends....this is what is disappearing from Portland yet necessary for the overall image/stigma of Cannabis: a dispensary that does everything right, from entry to exit! 5-stars and a slow clap for the admiration and respect you deserve!!!!!!
CptStillwater, what can we say? This is such a wonderful review!! We love that you shared your experience and really thank you for all the kind words you have to say about Tree PDX and the employee who helped you!! :) We look forward to seeing you again and appreciate this outstanding review and 5 Stars!!!!
I love this place. Caroline is the sweetest lady, I haven't seen her in awhile, but she always made the wait to get into the shop worth it. The bud tenders are always knowledgeable and friendly. They have starts there too which is a nice option. They also have glass and edibles. Nice little variety, the hill is steep but worth the drive.
FelixBlackheart, it sounds like you've got a heart of gold!! We agree with you, Caroline is the sweetest lady! Thank you so much for this wonderful 5 star review. We appreciate your business and look forward to seeing you again soon! :)
like this place prices and staff make it worth the drive. parking sucks.
jemitts, We gotta say, we love your honesty. Hopefully after the snow melts, you'll find the parking to be a lot better!! We appreciate this nice review and look forward to seeing you again, we appreciate your business:)
Always great service and great bud. Friendly staff, knowledgeable and willing to help. Thanks guys! I'll be back soon. :)
Awww Thanks RozzLane! We love this 5 Star Review and truly appreciate your business. We hope you have a Safe and Happy New Year and look forward to seeing you again soon!