CptStillwater on June 22, 2017

Fantastic! Only stopped in once, but as far as I can tell, this place is what a Dispensary should be! No rushing by the budtender, calm/cool/collected/patience.... WIDE variety of consumables, medicinal delivery devices, clones, swag, and even free candy in the lobby (if you have to wait or not!) ...cannot appreciate that enough, for us few medical patients that also have diabetes and need that blood sugar in crisis) :) Dude at the desk and also budtender was amazing, chill, friendly and cool! My friends....this is what is disappearing from Portland yet necessary for the overall image/stigma of Cannabis: a dispensary that does everything right, from entry to exit! 5-stars and a slow clap for the admiration and respect you deserve!!!!!!