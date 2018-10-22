ABOUT US Posh Green Collective was founded by a woman who is a San Francisco native . Posh Green provides patients of the Collective with the best medical/recreational cannabis products such as flowers, extractions, tinctures ,edibles and other great cannabis and CBD items. You can find that some of our edibles are diabetic friendly, gluten free and vegan. All of our cannabis products comes from the best out here! The founder herself use medical cannabis for her condition so, she is always in search of the best and innovative items for the Collective! Posh Green take pride in what we offer and make sure our flowers, concentrates and all items are tested so it meets our standards and the state of California. Our name is " Posh" for lots of reasons. We only provide the best for the best! Our selection is always top shelf premium items . We pride ourselves with providing the best customer service. Just call us the "Nordstrom of Cannabis"!