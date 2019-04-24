Offering pickup
Pot Of Gold - Midwest City
Offering pickup
1-GRAM PRE ROLL ONLY $5 OTD
Valid 12/9/2019 – 12/16/2019
1 GRAM PRE ROLLS ONLY $5 OTD (select strains, see store for details.)
CAN NOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS OR DISCOUNTS. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
SUPER-WOMAN SATURDAYS- ALL WOMEN RECEIVE 10% OFF EVERYTHING!
Valid 9/21/2019 – 9/23/2020
Super-Woman SATURDAYS are EVERY SATURDAY Open to Close! ALL WOMAN WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF EVERYTHING IN STORE!
Can not be combined with any other offer or promotion. Some restrictions may apply.
"MAN-DAY" MONDAY'S = ALL MEN GET 10% OFF EVERYTHING!
Valid 9/18/2019 – 9/19/2020
MONDAY'S ARE NOW "MAN-DAY'S" & ALL MEN RECEIVE 10% OFF EVERYTHING ALL DAY EVERY MONDAY!
Can not be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Some restrictions may apply.
First-Time Patients Get 25% OFF
Valid 9/17/2019 – 9/18/2020
First-Time patients receive 25% Off (1) item of your choice on your first visit to POG. Discount can be applied to any item in-store with a maximum regular menu price of $49.99 or less.
Can not be combined with any other offer or promotion. Discount can be applied to ANY item in-store under $50. One first-time discount per patient. Some restrictions may apply.
FRIDAYS- 20% OFF ALL Accessories & CBD!
Valid 9/10/2019 – 9/19/2020
EVERY FRIDAY ALL Accessories & CBD Products ARE 20% OFF!
*While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Some restrictions may apply.