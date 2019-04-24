Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
One of my regular stops... budtender is a cool dude.. very honest and patient
MaDOS
on November 15, 2019
An amazing place with some great people who really know their stuff. I recommend them to everyone.
Bskirlock84
on October 30, 2019
Favorite place
Dispensary said:
Thank you! Looking forward to serving you again!
Ymiller
on October 15, 2019
Great location for me!
Dispensary said:
Excellent! Thanks for the great review! Come see us anytime.
Cousincici
on October 13, 2019
Every time I come in here I have a great experience. I'm usually the only one and I get that one-on-one with the bud tender (usually it's Michael) and he's dope! Always recommends good strains. Love the location too, just down the street from my house! 😁
Dispensary said:
Awesome! Thank you for the review, come see us again soon!
Picklejuice68
on September 28, 2019
This is one of my favorite places! Everyone is very helpful and friendly, and have no problem answering questions that they have probably answered time and time again to new patients. Great quality and good prices!
Dispensary said:
Thank you for this awesome review. We really appreciate you!
Evelmidget
on September 21, 2019
Awesome place to do business! Everyone there is amazing!
Dispensary said:
We think YOU are awesome! Thank you!
WhatInThePhuckery
on July 31, 2019
This place is nice! Micheal was the best, for sure coming back if I’m ever in the area!
Dispensary said:
Thank you for this great review! We look forward to seeing you again soon. PS- Michael says YOU are the BEST! :)
sscTrojan04
on July 19, 2019
Cierra was extremely helpful and very knowledgeable on all products. I love the store and location and I will recommend to all and continue to visit pot of gold
Dispensary said:
We appreciate this great review! Cieara says "Thank YOU" for the shout-out! Come see us at POG soon!
LC1978
on July 18, 2019
great customer service
Dispensary said:
Thank you! We appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again soon at POG!