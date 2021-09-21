BRUTAL SERVICE!!! I've shopped at tons of stores across the city, this was by far the worst experience, if I could give 0 stars, I would. My journey started on their website with a product clearly advertised a 32% and without ANY range. I purchased an ounce. What I received, was not what I purchased. For a product listed at 32%, I got 20.7%. As I called to sort this out, I was told the website wasn't updated and I would need to return to store for a refund, which isn't possible in my situation (why I ordered delivery). I was then offered a series of replacements (nothing close to 32%) most of which I would have to pay extra in order to receive as a swap! Finally, one of the guys came to pick it up and said he would process my refund the following day, but couldn't give me anything that would prove that he came to pick up this product and guarantee my refund. Basically I have to hand over $300+ worth of product with a promise that someone will refund my money the following day. I don't know any business that operates like that. Suffice to say, I wasn't ready to hand over $300 with a promise. I called to sort this out today and (as I both feared and explained to the gentleman last night) no one had any idea what I was talking about. I was then, again, instructed the only way to resolve would be to travel to the store. This was not my mistake and should not have become my problem. As a business they should be fixing their mistake for their customers as any good business would. They have refused to come pick up their inferior product and refund my money. This is a palace of criminals. SHOP AT YOUR OWN RISK, BUYER BEWARE!!! DO NOT SHOP HERE UNLESS IT'S YOUR LAST RESORT. There are tons of other weed shops in the city.