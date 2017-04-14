Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
PotCo is a full service medical cannabis dispensary located in Denver, Colorado. We take great pride in knowing we have some of the best priced medical cannabis products in Colorado. If you would like to shop with us you will need a valid Colorado medical cannabis card and government issued ID.