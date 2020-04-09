PotMates is a premium cannabis delivery only dispensary in Portland, Oregon that offers a convenient and discreet alternative to shopping at retail dispensaries. We sell high-quality cannabis flower, concentrates, and edibles with a focus on relaxation and joy. We currently service Portland zip codes only, providing cannabis delivery to neighborhoods such as Multnomah Village, Sellwood, Northwest Portland, North and Northeast Portland, and Southeast Portland.

We have one mission: to make buying and consuming cannabis easier and more fun to do responsibly than ever before. That means working exclusively with local growers like Siren Cannabis, Trichome Farms, and Shadowbox Farms who have strong values, sustainable growing practices, and who give back to their communities. It also means we personally curate our selection to ensure the highest quality product.