Follow
Pickup available
Potomac Holistics
Pickup available
2406545276
209 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 64
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
Spend $150 and save $30, spend $250 and save $50, spend $500 and save $100!
When you spend $150 you get $30 off of your total; spend $250 or more you get $50 off of your total; spend $500 or more and you get $100 off of your total.
You cannot combine these discounts with each other or any other discount.
Spend $150 and save $30, spend $250 and save $50, spend $500 and save $100!
When you spend $150 you get $30 off of your total; spend $250 or more you get $50 off of your total; spend $500 or more and you get $100 off of your total.
You cannot combine these discounts with each other or any other discount.
All Products
Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
9%
THC
20%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
No Strain
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
Harle-Tsu
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Golden Strawberry
from Curio Wellness
26.8%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Blue Cheese
from Curio Wellness
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Guice
from Curio Wellness
32.8%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Bruce Banner
from 1937 Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Hennessey OG *H* <thc-rich> {ForwardGro}
from ForwardGro
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120.01½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Sour Gorilla
from Curio Wellness
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Gorilla Girl
from 1937 Farms
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Chocolate Mint
from Curio Wellness
30.2%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Royal Moby *S* <thc-rich> {ForwardGro}
from ForwardGro
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120.01½ ounce
$2401 ounce
LCU Special
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120.01½ ounce
$2401 ounce
BG Diesel Shatte:r 0.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$36½ gram
$36½ gram
Rosin - 0.5g - Moby Dick
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Hybrid RSO
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
CastAway HTFSE/HCFSE 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Mimosa Terp Sap 1g
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$891 gram
$891 gram
Alchemy Terp Sap .5g
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
G. M. O. HTFSE/HCFSE 0.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Humboldt Legacy Shatter 1g *H* <thc-rich> {Culta}
from Culta
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
MPX Flo x Stardawg LR Batter 1G *S* <thc-rich>
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
84.27%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Cheesequake Diamonds 1g *I* <thc-rich> {Culta}
from Culta
65.3%
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
Candy Glue Hash 0.5g *SI* <thc-rich> {1937}
from 1937 Farms
38.1%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
White Harmony RSO -1g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Legend of Brulee x ACDC-Live Resin Sap:1G
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Mimosa Terp Sap .5g
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Alchemy Terp Sap 1g
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$891 gram
$891 gram
ONYCD Sugar Wax 1g *I* <thc-rich> {Natures Heritage}
from Unknown Brand
78%
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
NH - Lemon OGK Rosin: 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$951 gram
$951 gram
NH ONYCD Shatter: 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
GG#4 LR Sugar 1g
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Pull&Snap-G6: 1g
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
MPX Afterburner Cured Resin Batter
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
SP-Strawberry Aurora Shatter: 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
MPX ECSD x Tangerine Haze Batter 1G *S* <thc-rich> {MPX}
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
78.47%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Mary's CBD Tincture
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$1251 gram
$1251 gram
Mag Landrace Wax 1g *I* <thc-rich> {Verano}
from verano
75.9%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Blue Cheese Budder 1g *I* <thc-rich> {GLeaf}
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
82.4%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
NH BG Diesel Rosin: 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$951 gram
$951 gram
123456