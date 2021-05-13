Loved the atmosphere immediately walking into the store. I was greeted by all who weren’t with customers. My tolerance is pretty high with that 3 employees promptly gave me options and descriptions of indica cartridges! I chose one and now have other options for my next stop! Super impressed, store has lots of pieces and goodies displayed and are super knowledgeable! Definitely a good place to go if you’re just starting out or are a daily smoker like me 🤙🏼