Awesome shop I ordered delivery through the store and was approved by the time I was done looking through the menu got the citizens stash fruit pebbles og and good buds hash rosin and was super impressed with both the delivery driver was a pretty cool guy to would definitely order again
Loved the atmosphere immediately walking into the store. I was greeted by all who weren’t with customers. My tolerance is pretty high with that 3 employees promptly gave me options and descriptions of indica cartridges! I chose one and now have other options for my next stop! Super impressed, store has lots of pieces and goodies displayed and are super knowledgeable! Definitely a good place to go if you’re just starting out or are a daily smoker like me 🤙🏼
As a first time customer I wasn’t sure what to expect. The staff were friendly and informed. Even gave me personal recommendations on products. It made the experience more relatable to me. Not just giving me a menu and leaving. and I really love that. I can’t wait to come back to restock.
Great store I really enjoyed the staff they helped me find what I was looking for quickly while still showing me other options I may like to try also with my preferences. Very knowledge people in the store I will defiantly be back soon!