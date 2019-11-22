Follow
Preserve Oregon
Medicine for the Mondays (15% off on cartridges)
Valid 3/18/2019
Sale on cartridges
Staff picks
Animal Stash by Focus North
from Focus North
19.73%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Stash
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon Desert Frost by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
0.61%
THC
15.51%
CBD
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SFV x Chemdawg by Oregon Genetics
from Oregon Genetics
65.73%
THC
0.12%
CBD
SFV x Chemdawg
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Dynamites Sour Orange CBD
from Junk
14mg
THC
22mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Adabinol 4oz
from Dirty Arm Farm
438mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$72each
In-store only
All Products
Z-7 by Sixtech
from Sixtech
___
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Valley by oreKron
from oreKron
20.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Valley
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jungle M.A.C. by oreKron
from oreKron
20.02%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jungle M.A.C.
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack and Cheese by oreKron Distribution
from oreKron Distribution
22.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Jack and Cheese
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crippled Rhino by Green Acers Farm, LLC
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
14.59%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck by Lifted
from Lifted
18.81%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flight 91 by Oso Verde Farms
from Oso Verde Farms
25.66%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Blueberry Shake by Albion Farms
from Albion Farms
17.89%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical OG by MediRec, LLC
from MediRec, LLC
20.68%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Critical OG
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Lemon Thai - Shake by Albion Farms
from Albion Farms
19.26%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Blue Lemon Thai - Shake
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies by Oso Verde
from Oso Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Green Queen
from Green Queen
17.95%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple TrainWreck Buds by Green Acers Farm, LLC
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
16.32%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Albion
from Albion
25.93%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet by Bliss Cultivation
from Bliss Cultivation
29.97%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skyttles by Albion
from Albion
24.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Skyttles
Strain
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Fields B Buds by Atlas Collective
from Atlas Collective
15.41%
THC
___
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple by William's Wonder
from William's Wonder
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath by Oso Verde
from Oso Verde
19.82%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies by Focus Nort
from Focus Nort
21.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Secret Formula # 9 by Saints Cannabis
from Saints Cannabis
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Milk & Cookies by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
25.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Milk & Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Tangie by Dutch Valey Farms
from Dutch Valey Farms
24.2%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Kosher Tangie
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Cookies by Deschutes Growery
from Deschutes Growery
21.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Snacks by Heros of the Farm
from Heros of the Farm
27.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gorilla Snacks
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch by Kings Cannabis
from Kings Cannabis
21.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Zurple Punch
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Light by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Light
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mac 1 by King cannabis
from King cannabis
22.45%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Llama by Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
24.74%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Llama
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Powdered Donuts by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
21.53%
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sensi Star by WE OG
from WE OG
27.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9lb Hammer by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
15.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
9lb Hammer
Strain
$9.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Now & Later by Indo Supply
from Indo Supply
25.07%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Ruby Farms
from Ruby Farms
26.24%
THC
0.01%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Narnia by SugarTop Buddery
from SugarTop Buddery
22.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
