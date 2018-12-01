Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our Mission here is to always present and preserve a first class product, while upholding an unbeaten connoisseur experience. We are a Boutique Style Cannabis Shoppe serving the Salem Area. Specialty products include PAX, Orchid, Deep Creek Garden, Fox Hollow Flora, a wide variety of CBD products and an incredibly knowledgeable staff.