Follow
PRIMA Cannabis Company - Edgewater
(303) 233-1322
234 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 38
Show All 36
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
All Products
Gelato
from PRIMA
19.29%
THC
___
CBD
$24.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
20.16%
THC
___
CBD
$10.51 g
In-store only
Crunchberry
from PRIMA
12.12%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bio-Diesel
from PRIMA
18.29%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack
from PRIMA
13.5%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
In-store only
Flo
from PRIMA
15.52%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
In-store only
Candy Kush
from PRIMA
14.65%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afghani Grapefruit
from PRIMA
19.22%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
In-store only
Afghani
from PRIMA
12.18%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrix
from Shake
16.09%
THC
___
CBD
$19½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Candy Kush
from Shake
14.65%
THC
___
CBD
$321 oz
In-store only
Crunchberry
from Shake
12.12%
THC
___
CBD
$19½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Glue
from Shake
17.9%
THC
___
CBD
$321 oz
In-store only
Walter White
from PRIMA
21.58%
THC
___
CBD
$24.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Samoas
from PRIMA
16.86%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Krishna Kush
from PRIMA
19.29%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rocky Mountain Fire
from PRIMA
18.38%
THC
___
CBD
$8.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CSC | Chem Brulee shatter
from Concentrate Supply Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Shift | Skywalker OG 500mg Cartridge
from Shift Refinery
___
THC
___
CBD
$27½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | Night Rider 500mg Cartridge
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Shift | Cherry Kush 500mg Cartridge
from Shift Refinery
___
THC
___
CBD
$27½ g
In-store only
PRIMA | Purple Passion Dream Wax
from Prima Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
CSC | Pure THC:CBD 1:1 Distallate 500mg
from Concentrate Supply Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
CSC | Passion Fruit Distillate Cartridge 500mg
from Concentrate Supply Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$28½ g
In-store only
Nomad | Ecto Cooler Shatter
from Nomad Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
AiroPro | Indica Standard Cartridge 500mg
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
CSC | Pura Vida 500mg Sauce Cartridge
from Concentrate Supply Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$34½ g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | Sativa 500mg Cartridge
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$28½ g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | Indica 500mg Cartridge
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$28½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | Blue Dream Cartridge 500mg
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
PRIMA | Chemberry Lemonade Wax
from Prima Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 g
In-store only
Kaviar | Kaviar Bud 1g (Indica)
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Eureka | Cure Joint Strawberry Clemonade
from Eureka
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Eureka | Cure Joint Blueberry Bubblegum
from Eureka
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Eureka | Cure Joint Purple Dream
from Eureka
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
CSC | Pure Distillate Cartridge 500mg
from Concentrate Supply Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$28½ g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | Sativa 300mg Disposable Pen
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$260.3 g
In-store only
AiroPro |Jack Herer Sativa 500mg
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | Buddha's Smile 1:1 Wild Orange Blossom (S)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Kaviar | Kaviar Bud 1g (Hybrid)
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
123456