Salano on September 12, 2019

I used to like coming here. The prices were alright, the bud was pretty good. But then I made the mistake of asking about their shake. I went home with a half ounce of "shake", only to find out that they dump all of their trimmings into these bags as well. A vast majority of the plant matter inside the bag was leaves, with some stems and the occasional tiny nugget of bud. This stuff is not suitable for smoking, which was the only reason I bought it. It takes 2-4 times as much of this stuff to get the same effect, and as other comments have pointed out, smoking this garbage causes frequent headaches, burned throats, and nausea. Trimmings are only good for processing into cannabutter or concentrates. I went back to the store to speak to a manager about it, and they refused to do anything about it, stating "our shake is just a little trimmy". Shake and trim are not the same thing (Trim is the leaves and stems that are trimmed off the outside of the buds before they're put out to sell, Shake is the leftover bud pieces in bud containers after the majority of bud has sold), and this company does not inform or warn their customers that the shake they are buying has a large amount of trimmings added over top of it, and when confronted about that, the management is unflexible and unwilling to apologize or attempt to correct the situation.