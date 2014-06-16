rockstarkellz on May 19, 2018

Although I haven't been to many other dispensaries to compare, I have to say from experience this is a top notch place. They normally keep a steady selection and all the medicine is broken down in a way that's easier to understand. Every staff member is kind and courteous, they make the experience even nicer! The actual facility is very clean and comfortable as well as very professional. I'm disabled and this place is very accommodating and kind. The staff lift your spirits with their attitudes and it helps so much to make this the best place around!