Hippiemom63
The guys that own and work there are amazing!!! I love the products!!
Thanks Hippiemom63, we are happy that we could services and offer you a good experience. We hope to see you soon!!
Pathetic. Have tried to come in twice and both time inexplicably closed. Today I came in at 11:30 and they are closed, open sign just thrown somewhere haphazardly in the back, still visible. Shop looks terrible outside, like there's no one running it. Can't imagine how bad their quality control is and the risks you take going here just given the incredibly poor proffesionalism. I really hope this place goes under/gets new management soon. Very sad. Avoid
Hi Flopalopagus, unfortunately we have inconvenienced your time, its has been really rare unfortunate occasions that led us to not open on time. We understand how frustrating this had been for you, we definitely continue to take all feed back to improve our store. We plan on moving forward and continue to grow and educate our store as it is still new. The store is safe and our products are quality. We definitely modified our hours recently and they aren't so tentative anymore. If you are ever in the area again, please feel free to check us out we'd love to meet you and make it right. Again, all news is good news because we can only go up from here. Thank you and stay easy. Updated store hours: Mon.- Thurs. 11-8:30pm, Fri. & Sat. 11-9pm, Sunday 3-8pm. Also fill free to check out our Instagram if you have one as we will continue to post promos and product on that page as well @primetimecannabis_norman
Nope.
Aw we are apologize for your disappointment as we continue to build we appreciate all and every kind of feed back. If you have any help feedback, please let us know as we continue to grow. Thank you and stay easy!
I really want to support this dispensary because they sell Auxin and it's close to my home. The people have also been cool and I like the experience. However, I stopped by Friday night (open until 10) and they were closed, I came back Saturday morning (open at 10) and they were closed again. The menu is not updated and the hours are listed inaccurately so it's impossible to know if this shop is even open and what they have for sale. I'm about to give up on this place.
Hi deezan777 thank you for wanting to support us and we'd love to have your continued support. The feedback you have given us matters because good or bad it will only help us grow. However, we have currently updated our cite and will continue to do so because we want our people to be well informed and have a good experience getting what they need. Our new store hours are 11-8:30pm Mon.-Thurs., 11-9 Fri. & Sat, & Sun. 3:30-8pm. You can also follow us on instagram (@primetimecannabis_norman) if you have one because we will sport our promos and products on there as well. With all that being said we appreciate you and hopefully you'll give it another go we definitely are, take care and be easy.
If you want to wet your panties every time you walk into a dispensary this is the one & they have some of the best bud!
Yesss! haha Thanks for letting us know you liked the bud we sell here as we continue to grow we only hope to keep the flow! appreciate you!
the owner is involved and very friendly. great atmosphere and great products. I am a repeat customer and will continue to go back
Spirit_420 we appreciate you! Dom truly loves what he does and he is one of the most friendliest people we know! People like you brighten our shop, glad to know we'll be seen you again. Until then peace, peace, from the team to you!
Very nice & polite share personal opinions very nice bud selection prices are little high but for the quality it’s worth it in my opinion definitely see myself going back
Thanks @Dylanskicks, we really like taking care of our people. When we look for products to stock our shelves with it's vital to us that the quality is there. That way you truly can have a good experience. We appreciate having you at Primetime and definitely look forward to seeing you again!
My name is Cheryl and I went there looking for a certain strain which they had before and they ran out a really good deal on another street they’re really helpful and friendly great people
Cheryl we appreciated you working with us! We really hoped you'd enjoy what you got given those circumstances. Thank you for your kindness and can't wait to see you again!
I understand you all are just opening but your prices are too high, no pun intended. these places have 1/8ths for 40 but yours start at 52 and change... no bueno. The dabs are way too high priced.
Thank you, PuffDragin as we move forward, our patients concerns is what matters. Now that we have been in the scene for a bit we have dropped some of our price but what I will say is that our product is some of the best quality around and its all we intend to have here. Your feedback is appreciated and we hope to have something for everyone here, prices and product included. We hope you'll come back again, give us another try because we'd love to help you get what you need but as always stay easy. P.s. If you have a Instagram you can follow us on that too since we do post our promos & product on there.
Customer service is great and flower is nice too. My favs were the Venom OG and Dream Queen. Marshmellow edible was 🔥 Stop in you wont be disappointed.
@JhadaKiss oooh those are some of our favs too and tis the season for the Mellowgrams. We are definitely glad you enjoyed what you got! Hoping to see you soon and enjoy your week!!! Big appreciation!