Pathetic. Have tried to come in twice and both time inexplicably closed. Today I came in at 11:30 and they are closed, open sign just thrown somewhere haphazardly in the back, still visible. Shop looks terrible outside, like there's no one running it. Can't imagine how bad their quality control is and the risks you take going here just given the incredibly poor proffesionalism. I really hope this place goes under/gets new management soon. Very sad. Avoid

Dispensary said:

Hi Flopalopagus, unfortunately we have inconvenienced your time, its has been really rare unfortunate occasions that led us to not open on time. We understand how frustrating this had been for you, we definitely continue to take all feed back to improve our store. We plan on moving forward and continue to grow and educate our store as it is still new. The store is safe and our products are quality. We definitely modified our hours recently and they aren't so tentative anymore. If you are ever in the area again, please feel free to check us out we'd love to meet you and make it right. Again, all news is good news because we can only go up from here. Thank you and stay easy. Updated store hours: Mon.- Thurs. 11-8:30pm, Fri. & Sat. 11-9pm, Sunday 3-8pm. Also fill free to check out our Instagram if you have one as we will continue to post promos and product on that page as well @primetimecannabis_norman