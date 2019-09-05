Our goal is to provide our customers only the highest quality cannabis, at competitive prices, consistency in products and services while providing the utmost positive and meaningful experiences for every customer and every time. Our core values revolve around: accountability, authenticity, compliance, integrity, and operational excellence. We currently are expanding in this area and only deliver to Sausalito on weekly basis. pre-orders can be sent via text (preferred) or email. Deliveries are made saturdays only. orders must be sent in no later than friday 9pm.