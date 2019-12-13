Offering pickup
Progressive Collective
Top Shelf Tuesday!
Every Tuesday we have specials on our highest quality tier of flower! Normal OMMP/OLCC limits apply. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Purple Kush (TJs Gardens)
from TJ's Gardens
15.97%
THC
___
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Maui Sour OG (Deep Creek)
from Deep Creek Gardens
22.68%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$87¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Chemdog (Nelson & Company)
from Nelson And Company Organics
26.34%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2521 ounce
The Bizz (Pintail)
from Pintail Gardens
33.3%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$87¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Crushed Ice (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
15.54%
THC
___
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies (Deep Creek)
from Deep Creek Gardens
25.93%
THC
___
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$87¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
*TAX INCLUDED! OMMP DEDUCT 20%*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NA
Strain
Astral OG (Ten Four Farms)
from Ten Four Farms
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$252each
Big Nasty Kush (Phresh)
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Nasty Kush
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Blackberry Cream (Pharmers Market)
from Pharmers Market
15.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$3.61 gram
$3.61 gram
$12⅛ ounce
$24¼ ounce
$42½ ounce
$721 ounce
Blue Dragon Desert Frost (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
0.74%
THC
17.25%
CBD
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Blueberry Cookies (Yerba Buena)
from Pacific Green Growers
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Blueberry Sorbet (Pruf Cultivar)
from Prūf Cultivar
15.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Chernobyl B-Buds (Louis Vuchron)
from Unknown Brand
16.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Cookie Dawg (Pintail Gardens)
from Pintail Gardens
27.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Darkstar (TJ's Gardens)
from TJ's Gardens
31.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$198each
Divine Lemon (Pruf Cultivar)
from Prūf Cultivar
16.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Divine Lemon
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$78½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Dutch Treat (Gud Gardens)
from Gud Gardens
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$120each
Ghost Train Haze (Phresh)
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$87¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Kirkwood Cookies (Oso Verde)
from Oso Verde Farms
16.75%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Lemon Royale (Highland Provisions)
from Highland Provisions
29.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$87¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Lemon Venom (Tomato Hill)
from Unknown Brand
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
lemon venom
Strain
$2.41 gram
$2.41 gram
$8⅛ ounce
$15¼ ounce
$24½ ounce
$401 ounce
OG-18 (Pintail Gardens)
from Pintail Gardens
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$252each
Oregon Diesel (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
18.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$1981 ounce
Punch Breath (Arnow Browne)
from arnow browne
23.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Punch Breath
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$252each
Rose (Phresh)
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Rose
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$144½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Silver Hawk (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
23.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Silverhawks OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$1981 ounce
Strawberry Express (Ridgeback)
from Ridgeback (Oregon)
18.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Express
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Timberline Haze (Pruf Cultivar)
from Prūf Cultivar
20.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$33⅛ ounce
$66¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$1981 ounce
Dab Tabs - Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Gilt
61.3%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Green Dragon C-Shot Tincture CBD *1100mg*
from Green Dragon Extracts
___
THC
1100mg
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Green Dragon C+T Shot Tincture *CBD & THC*
from Green Dragon Extracts
500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
BHO - Wedding Punch *Pull N Snap*
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Green Dragon T-Shot THC Tincture *1000mg*
from Green Dragon Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
BHO - Oregon Indigo *Shatter*
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
BHO - Scooby Snackz *Shatter*
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
LIVE RESIN - G.G.4 (NW Kind)
from NW KIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
BHO - Orange Zkittlez *Live Badder* (WVA)
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
63.82%
THC
___
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
BHO - Mimosa *Shatter* (WVA)
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
72.97%
THC
___
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
LIVE RESIN - Tres Dawg *Royal Jelly* (WVA)
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
74.74%
THC
___
CBD
$271 gram
$271 gram
